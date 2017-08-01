News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties Launches New Website and Expanded Office
Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties expanded their Mauna Lani office with a sleek new look and an Internet Lounge. They also launched an updated super-helpful website.
Headquartered at the Shops of Mauna Lani, Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties has become one of the fastest growing real estate firms on island in terms of production since it was founded in 2013. The real estate brokerage firm now encompasses two storefronts at the upscale shopping center within Mauna Lani Resort.
"We've worked really hard for the past four years and have reached a milestone to position us for the future with this expansion," says Owner and Broker Eileen Lacerte, whose real estate career spans more than three decades.
Open seven days a week, 11 hours a day, uniquely from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties office has become an informal gathering place within the resort community in recent years. "We're here early in the morning for people getting their morning coffee and we're open at night for people having dinner at Ruth's Chris Steak House or any of the other nearby restaurants,"
As part of the renovation and to accommodate the number of people that visit the real estate company, Hawaii Beach and Golf installed a free Internet Lounge featuring a large sleek custom-built worktable that seats 10 with each seat having its own charging station. Offering free wifi, the new office and Internet Lounge resembles an Apple Store with its high-tech look and feel with large flat screen TVs and touch screens for 3D virtual tours of homes for sale. Eileen got the idea for the Internet Lounge when she saw a similar set up while awaiting a flight at an international airport.
"Since our clients love to stop by and use our office space, it just made sense for us to open up our own Internet Lounge to resort visitors who may still need to do work away from the family in a quiet place while on vacation," says Eileen. She jokingly adds that she put a client's name on a chair in the office because he often works on his legal practice while his family is at the beach. Clients often stop in to print their boarding passes too.
Updated and expanded online presence
In addition to expanding their physical office, Hawaii Beach and Golf recently launched their newly redesigned website, HawaiiBeachGolf.com, which provides comprehensive real estate market information in a clean, crisp format. Hawaii Beach and Golf's new website was created by Waimea-based Susan Chouinard Communications.
With a fresh new look and feel, easy-to-use tools for property searches, detailed community profiles, real estate market information, and community resources, website visitors can now quickly and easily search for property types and useful information.
The new home page offers a Google-style search by area, subdivision, or zip code. People can also use map-based tools to search for properties by resort or search for property type, such as ocean front homes or golf frontage properties. Visitors to the website can log in and create an account, choose an agent, receive email updates on properties, and save their favorite listings.
Detailed community profiles provide in-depth information on each of the communities within the resorts from Kohanaiki to Mauna Kea Resort, providing insight into what it is like to live in different resorts. Check out their new website or stop by their office today!
About Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties:
Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties is a boutique brokerage specializing in luxury oceanfront and resort properties along the Kohala and Kona coasts. Located in the heart of Mauna Lani Resort at the Shops at Mauna Lani, Hawaii Beach and Golf is open seven days a week, 11 hours a day. You can reach them at (808) 880-1290 or online at HawaiiBeachGolf.com.
Contact
Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties
***@hawaiibeachgolf.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse