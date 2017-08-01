News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Deathworkz Haunt Halloween Festival
California Central Valley, get ready! Deathworkz Haunt Goes Pro!!
After almost two decades as a free home haunt, this year Deathworkz takes it pro with a full-blown Halloween Festival.
In the year 2000, Lynette Brown (owner) and her family began to celebrate Halloween by scaring neighbors and trick-or-treaters at their Modesto home. As their scenes grew more elaborate, and more and more visitors attended, Deathworkz was born. Mrs Brown successfully operated Deathworkz as a free to enter home haunt for 16 years, each year adding more elaborate scenes and more terrifying original characters. By the end of its run as a home haunt, people would line up at sundown several nights in a row and wait for their chance to experience Children's hour (a no-scare for younger guests), Blackout (a haunt in total darkness with sound and smell effects), Trivia Night ( where you collect information as you brave the monsters inside the haunt), Regular scares, the wildly popular Deathworkz original Thrill-seeker Scare (an intense 18 and over scare), and the most recent addition, TORMENT (An extreme 18 and over scare not meant for the faint of heart). Deathworkz notoriety brought requests to present haunted attractions from multiple groups, street festivals, produced events and even comic cons. As the haunt grew in size and reputation, people other than guests began to take notice.
Last year, Mrs. Brown and her Crate of Crazies (the affectionate name she has for her cast) were informed days before Halloween that they would not be allowed to open by city fire officials. This was surprising news to Deathworkz because of previous successful experiences involving the fire officials, combined with the 16 years of haunting experience both as a home haunt as well as professional events. Although no specific safety issues were identified by inspectors, Deathworkz was told in no uncertain terms that they would not be allowed to open.
The outpouring of support from haunt guests, social media, and the attention from all FOUR local news stations made the decision simple for Deathworkz... this is the time to permanently move to pro status.
This year for the first time The Stanislaus County "Scaregrounds"
The NYCTOPHOBIA haunt will push your fear of the darkness to it's limits. Utilizing sounds, smells, textures, and some surprises that will not be revealed until guests enter, this haunt is sure to terrify every guest who dares to brave the dark.
Sometimes, even with the best technology has to offer, we find ourselves lost on the BACKROADS. After meeting this wild cast of... things in their natural habitat, you will wish that you had never decided to leave your car and explore the quaint scenery. You never know what you will find on the BACKROADS.
Ticketing, Rules of entry and more information about the Deathworkz Haunt Halloween Festival can be found at http://www.Deathworkz.com
Contact
Lynette Brown
***@deathworkz.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse