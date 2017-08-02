Country(s)
Kristine Delgado Named Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for Clearwater Living
According to Clearwater Living's President and Chief Operating Officer, Danielle Morgan, Ms. Delgado brings exceptional talent and expertise to the company that will support Clearwater's growth of active adult, independent, assisted living and memory care communities throughout the Western United States.
"Kristine is an experienced leader with diverse skills," said Morgan. "Her background and strong track record, combined with her compassion for the seniors and families we serve, will be invaluable as Clearwater continues to grow."
Prior to joining Clearwater Living, Ms. Delgado served as the senior vice president of sales and marketing for MBK Senior Living. Over the course of her career, she has provided oversight to more than 100 senior living communities. In addition to successfully pre-leasing apartments while under construction, Ms. Delgado has consistently met and/or exceeded stabilization goals for the communities she managed throughout the Western United States and Canada.
She is currently serving on the CALA Education Committee and previously was a part of the Advisory Board for the referral service, A Place for Mom. She studied business and communications at Sacramento State College.
"Kristine exemplifies person-centered service and excels at developing sales cultures that support staff in reaching their full potential and in providing residents and their families with outstanding care and service," said Morgan. "We're pleased to welcome her to the Clearwater Living team.
