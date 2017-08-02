News By Tag
Royse Contemporary to debut with Southwest Contemporary Today
The exhibition will offer an eclectic selection of work, which includes collage, drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, and mixed media that are connected through bold imagery, vibrant color palettes and engaging styles. "I am honored to showcase this talented group of artists in my debut exhibition at Royse Contemporary. "I have developed a strong relationship and deep respect for each artist and their work over the years and I am thrilled to bring their work to Scottsdale", states Royse.
The opening reception for Southwest Contemporary Today will take place Thursday, September 14, 2017 from 5-10pm coinciding with the weekly Thursday night Scottsdale ArtWalk in Old Town Scottsdale. The evening will feature a brief talk by owner and curator Nicole Royse addressing the artists and work highlighted in the exhibition, an opportunity to meet the featured artists, live music, as well as light hors d'oeuvres and refreshments.
Southwest Contemporary Today will be on view through Saturday, September 30, 2017. Royse Contemporary is located in the Marshall Square complex at 7077 E. Main Street, Suite 6, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 (located on the south side of Main Street just west of Marshall Way). Royse Contemporary is open Monday & Wednesday by appointment only, Tuesday 10-2pm, Thursday 4-10pm, Friday 4-9pm, Saturday 11am-5pm, and closed Sunday. For more information about Royse Contemporary or formentioned artists please visit roysecontemporary.com (http://nicoleroyse.com/
Nicole Royse, Owner/Curator
***@nicoleroyse.com
