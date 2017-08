Contact

Forest Qu

***@830pusu.org Forest Qu

End

-- 8:30 PUSU was awarded 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award at Veganba, the 100% plant-based expert in the U.S."We are deeply honored to be recognized with this award in conjunction with the launch of our 100% plant-based chocolate portfolio," says spokeswoman Angela Wood. In a statement, VEGANBA said "What clinched the title is that the 8:30 PUSU artisan chocolates incorporate only the purest, evidence-based and 100% plant-based ingredients that work to enhance energy, support digestive health and boost the immune system".The 8:30 PUSU sugar-free chocolate also does not contain stevia or any artificial sweeteners. All of the 8:30 PUSU chocolates are 65 or 70 percent dark chocolate and dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, organic, as well as 100% plant-based. These are hearty, delicious, smooth bars with a rich, not-too-sweet chocolate. The packaging, moreover, is elegant, unique, wonderfully eye-catching and with a versatile range of flavours.The 8:30 PUSU chocolates should be in full retail production by 2018.About8:30 PUSU provides 100% plant-based artisan chocolates that incorporates only the purest and evidence-based healthy ingredients that work to enhance energy, support digestive health and boost the immune system.For more information about 8:30 PUSU, please visit http://www.830pusu.com 8:30 PUSU Chocolate products are considered food-products, and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical disorder or disease. 8:30 PUSU functional claims or statements have not been evaluated by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). If you have any questions relating to specific health concerns, please consult a healthcare professional.