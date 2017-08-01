News By Tag
8:30 PUSU Chocolates Wins 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award
"We are deeply honored to be recognized with this award in conjunction with the launch of our 100% plant-based chocolate portfolio," says spokeswoman Angela Wood. In a statement, VEGANBA said "What clinched the title is that the 8:30 PUSU artisan chocolates incorporate only the purest, evidence-based and 100% plant-based ingredients that work to enhance energy, support digestive health and boost the immune system".
The 8:30 PUSU sugar-free chocolate also does not contain stevia or any artificial sweeteners. All of the 8:30 PUSU chocolates are 65 or 70 percent dark chocolate and dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, organic, as well as 100% plant-based. These are hearty, delicious, smooth bars with a rich, not-too-sweet chocolate. The packaging, moreover, is elegant, unique, wonderfully eye-catching and with a versatile range of flavours.
The 8:30 PUSU chocolates should be in full retail production by 2018.
About
8:30 PUSU provides 100% plant-based artisan chocolates that incorporates only the purest and evidence-based healthy ingredients that work to enhance energy, support digestive health and boost the immune system.
For more information about 8:30 PUSU, please visit http://www.830pusu.com.
8:30 PUSU Chocolate products are considered food-products, and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical disorder or disease. 8:30 PUSU functional claims or statements have not been evaluated by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration)
Contact
Forest Qu
***@830pusu.org
End
