News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Top Reasons to Call Denver Home
"We know how great it is out here and we are constantly meeting families who relocate here from all over the country," said Carrie Castilian, Marketing Manager for Lennar Colorado. "We offer a wide variety of communities, home sizes and styles so no matter what you're looking for, we have the perfect home for you."
300 Days of Sunshine
Colorado offers the chance to experience all four seasons throughout the year, but you can always count on a little sun in your face as we get more than 300 days of sunshine annually.
Sports Enthusiasts
With 5 major sports teams you always have a team to cheer for. From our Superbowl champions the Broncos, to Colorado Rockies Baseball, Colorado Avalanche Hockey, Denver Nuggets Basketball and Colorado Rapids Soccer.
Emerging Light Rail Transit
Our light rail system through the city has made it convenient to travel into downtown, the airport, sporting events and more without the hassle of traffic.
Arts and Entertainment
Red Rocks is the best location for concert goers who seek a beautiful backdrop. Also available for a visit is our Denver Performing Arts Center, Denver Art Museum, Nature and Science Center, Denver Zoo and the Children's Museum.
Outdoor Recreation
When it comes to the great outdoors you really can't argue with the fact that Colorado offers some of the very best outdoor recreation nationwide. From skiing, snowboarding, hiking, swimming, fishing or water rafting, you'll have plenty of reasons to get moving outdoors year-round.
Nightlife
Denver offers a bustling downtown night life for those who are looking for a bit of cultural opportunity. Microbreweries have surged in popularity so there's plenty of options for beer lovers to explore.
Cuisine
Denver also has developed a thriving culinary scene over the past few years that only seems to keep growing. So if you're a foodie, you're in luck. With well-respected restaurants, chefs and interesting dishes popping up everywhere, you'll never have to worry about the same old dinner scene.
Great Schools
Denver school districts, along with the surrounding areas, consistently rank highly putting the state of Colorado on nationwide lists of states with the best school districts year after year. Lennar provides access to counties such as Douglas, Cherry Creek, Jefferson and Boulder County, all of which rank amongst the highest. Additionally, the state offers well-known and respected universities.
Lennar Knows The Area
The Colorado Division of Lennar has grown up in this community and knows Denver and its surrounding areas intimately. With over a dozen active communities across the region, Lennar Colorado builds the best homes in the best neighborhoods and includes the very best features!
Start the search for your dream home today at www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse