Denver Parade of Homes and American Furniture Warehouse Announce #MyParadeInspiration Social Contest
American Furniture Warehouse is Hosting the #MyParadeInspiration Social Contest in Celebration of its 15th Year as the Title Sponsor of the Denver Parade of Homes
"We are honored to be returning for the 15th year as the Title Sponsor of the Denver Parade of Homes," said American Furniture Warehouse CEO and President Jake Jabs. "I believe it is one of the top parades in the country and we are excited to be a part of it!"
The #MyParadeInspiration social contest will run during the 2017 Denver Parade of Homes, from Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 through Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4, 2017). During this time, the Parade will be held on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. People can enter the contest in three easy steps:
• Take a photo of any participating Parade home inspiration
• Post the photo on Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter
• Tag Parade of Homes Denver, American Furniture Warehouse and the home builder and include #MyParadeInspiration
Each week during the Parade of Homes, one (1) person who has entered the social contest will be selected at random to win a $500 gift card to American Furniture Warehouse. The first winner will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. For contest rules and regulations, visit http://paradeofhomesdenver.com/
The 2017 Denver Parade of Homes will feature two master plan communities, 66 newly designed model and custom homes by 20 area residential builders, including eight luxury "Dream Homes." This free event, located in neighborhoods throughout the greater Denver metropolitan area, is a wonderful opportunity for potential home buyers and anyone interested in home remodeling and design to get new ideas and inspiration.
Visit paradeofhomesdenver.com for more information on Parade locations, price ranges and home styles.
ABOUT AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE
American Furniture Warehouse was created by Jake Jabs, who purchased the struggling American Furniture Company in 1975. After renaming the company to American Furniture Warehouse, Jabs expanded the one-store company to 12 locations throughout Colorado and two in Arizona. Today, American Furniture Warehouse is one of the top retail furniture companies in the U.S. and one of the largest privately held businesses in Colorado. To learn more, visit www.afw.com and connect with us on Facebook @American.Furniture.Warehouse, Instagram @afwonline, and Twitter @AmericanFurn.
ABOUT HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF METRO DENVER
The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA) is a trade association representing businesses involved in the residential development, construction and remodeling industry in the Denver metro region. Members include homebuilders, land developers, remodelers, architects, mortgage lenders, building material suppliers and subcontractors. To learn more, visit www.hbadenver.com and connect with us on Facebook @Home-Builders-
ABOUT PARADE OF HOMES
The Parade of Homes is produced by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA) to showcase our builder community and to promote the home building industry. Now in its 32nd year, the Parade of Homes showcases a variety of homes from new build luxury to custom, master planned or 55+ communities. To learn more, visit www.paradeofhomesdenver.com and connect with us on Instagram @paradeofhomesdenver, Facebook @paradeofhomesdenver, and Twitter @paradehomesden.
Michelle Ellis
***@ellis-comms.com
