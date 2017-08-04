Country(s)
Ozonics Selects Myndshft as Their E-Commerce Direct-To-Consumer Solution
MESA, Ariz. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Myndshft Technologies announced today that Ozonics, the leader in scent elimination hunting products, has selected Myndshft Direct as their third-party logistics (3PL) company. Myndshft Direct offers warehousing, distribution, digital commerce, order management and fulfillment, and cognitive technology.
"We specialize in the safe and effective distribution of ozone to eliminate odor for hunters, allowing them to go undetected. Our expertise lies in the design, and manufacturing of our patented units, but not necessarily in the distribution and fulfillment of orders. That is why we have partnered with Myndshft. It is the bringing together of experts in their respective fields to deliver a world class experience for our customers," stated Director of Operations, Stacey Hippen.
Myndshft Direct operates out of the Des Moines, IA facility. Myndshft has built its business using smart technology solutions to automate processes. Ozonics has selected Myndshft Direct to execute fast, accurate fulfillment through directed and optimized workflows.
Myndshft Direct is our managed services organization. Our direct-to-consumer solutions enable our clients the ability to seamlessly cross the chasm from digital commerce to physical supply chain through ongoing support.
"We're pleased to be partnering with Ozonics – one of the most innovative companies with unbounded potential I've met," said Myndshft CEO Ron Wince. "We look forward to working closely and support the team at Ozonics and their continued rapid growth."
About Ozonics
At Ozonics, our goal is to make your big game hunt more enjoyable by helping you to avoid scent detection by downwind animals and to simplify your pre-hunt preparation. As the industry leader in scent control, Ozonics is the first and only in-the-field ozone generator that has been designed to attack human scent molecules with scent-destroying ozone. Unlike any other scent control product, Ozonics continuously deals with the scent in your hunting area by using ozone to eliminate, alter and reduce scent molecules making them undetectable by deer and other scent-wary game.
For more information, please visit www.OzonicsHunting.com.
About Myndshft
