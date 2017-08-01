 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321


Soul Gemz Entertainment Opens For Rap Legend

Soul Gemz Entertainment recently opened for the Legend Kool G Rap.
 
Kool G show photo soul gemz ent
Kool G show photo soul gemz ent
NEW YORK - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Soul Gemz Entertainment  recently opened for the Legend Kool G Rap. The show was held at the historic Stanhope House. Alski started the set with the single Kryptonite,  Producer Yung Musa joined Alski onstage as hype man., followed by Danny Hundreds and MC Remark who both proceed to turn up  with their sets. The label CEO Alski concluded it was a huge success by adding," It was a amazing show, the place was packed and the crowd was hyped"

As Headliner Kool G Rap took the stage the enthusiastic crowd rapped along as G Rap performed such  classic hits  as " Ill Street Blues" and" Road to the Riches"  Kool G Rap began his career in the mid-1980s as one half of the group Kool G Rap & DJ Polo and as a member of the Juice Crew. He is often cited as one of the most influential and skilled MCs of all time. He has also been cited as a major influence to some of hip-hop's most critically acclaimed artists such as The Notorious B.I.G., Nas, Eminem and Jay-Z, as well as many underground rappers and those on the come up such as Alski.

Alski said he started Soul Gemz Entertainment in 2014 because he felt like there was a different side of rap that needed to be heard, but it wasn't getting out. So he started Soul Gemz and began looking for some hot new talent. Today the label boasts himself and a producer who goes by the stage name YG Musa. Several additional artists are expected to join the label in the near future.

In the three years since he started the label, his artists have gotten a lot of air play and views on YouTube. The label charted a single called "I Go Hard" by Alski, which also received national airplay with thousands of radio spins across the country. The label has also had the opportunity to collaborate with some bigger names, including Funk Flex, Legendary DJ Ron G, Producer Dope Boi, Toni Jacques, M Stacks, Foreign Beats and Grammy nominated producer Shy Boogs.

Wright Communications Worldwide Inc.
A Marketing and PR Firm that offers Brands and Corporations outstanding Marketing Campaigns. A key objective is to communicate information to multicultural consumers using Integrated Marketing Communications.

For additional information visit www.wrightcommsgroup.com.

Soul Gemz Entertainment www.instagram.com/soulgemzent

Media Contact
B.Simspon
8774604330
***@gmail.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12656948/1
End
Source:Soul Gemz Entertainment
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Rap, Public Relations
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wright Communications Worldwide Inc. News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share