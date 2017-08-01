Country(s)
Soul Gemz Entertainment Opens For Rap Legend
Soul Gemz Entertainment recently opened for the Legend Kool G Rap.
As Headliner Kool G Rap took the stage the enthusiastic crowd rapped along as G Rap performed such classic hits as " Ill Street Blues" and" Road to the Riches" Kool G Rap began his career in the mid-1980s as one half of the group Kool G Rap & DJ Polo and as a member of the Juice Crew. He is often cited as one of the most influential and skilled MCs of all time. He has also been cited as a major influence to some of hip-hop's most critically acclaimed artists such as The Notorious B.I.G., Nas, Eminem and Jay-Z, as well as many underground rappers and those on the come up such as Alski.
Alski said he started Soul Gemz Entertainment in 2014 because he felt like there was a different side of rap that needed to be heard, but it wasn't getting out. So he started Soul Gemz and began looking for some hot new talent. Today the label boasts himself and a producer who goes by the stage name YG Musa. Several additional artists are expected to join the label in the near future.
In the three years since he started the label, his artists have gotten a lot of air play and views on YouTube. The label charted a single called "I Go Hard" by Alski, which also received national airplay with thousands of radio spins across the country. The label has also had the opportunity to collaborate with some bigger names, including Funk Flex, Legendary DJ Ron G, Producer Dope Boi, Toni Jacques, M Stacks, Foreign Beats and Grammy nominated producer Shy Boogs.
