CHD Expert Evaluates the 2017 U.S. Healthcare Foodservice Industry Market Landscape
In 2017 the healthcare industry faces a number of possible changes. CHD Expert evaluates the current status of the foodservice industry within our nation's healthcare facilities.
According to CHD Expert's data, there are over 60,500 healthcare facilities in the United States. This includes hospitals, rehabilitation centers, clinics, nursing homes, assisted or senior living centers, and other healthcare establishments.
Of the healthcare facilities in the country, only around 39% have self-operated foodservice operations. The majority of facilities, approximately 61%, are managed by foodservice management companies, with Aramark owning 3.2% to the total managed market, Sodexo at 22.4%, and Compass at 7.2%, making up the "big three." Approximately 94% of the hospital landscape participates with a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) to receive discounts on food purchases.
In addition to determining overall market size, CHD Expert's data also provides details regarding facility locations, and shows that healthcare facilities fall primarily within major cities, larger metropolitan areas, and within population-dense states. For example, the top five states with the most healthcare facilities overall are California, Texas, Ohio, Florida, and New York. When only considering the hospital landscape of the U.S., the top five states with the largest number of hospitals are Texas, California, Florida, Louisiana, and Ohio.
CHD Expert estimates that approximately 42% of all healthcare providers in the United States have between 101 to 500 beds. The numbers are similar when looking at just the hospital landscape, with 36% of hospitals having between 101 to 500 beds. Also in the hospital landscape, 41% have between 1 to 50 beds and 19% have from 51 to 100 beds.
Manufacturers and distributors should also consider the overall market potential of healthcare operators when identifying whitespace opportunities. Patient populations require a variety of foodservice-
Seven cities account for more than $660 million in food, beverage, and other disposable product purchases within healthcare facilities and make up approximately 4% of the national spend of these items within the overall healthcare landscape. These cities are Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Las Vegas, and Houston.
"Changes are happening all across the healthcare landscape, and if your organization does business with healthcare operators, understanding the numbers is essential to landing new accounts," said Catherine Kearns, General Manager at CHD Expert The Americas. "As hospitals and other healthcare facilities change their programs to meet both the changing needs of their patients as well as new policy requirements, providers that leverage CHD Expert's comprehensive foodservice data are better positioned to create winning sales and marketing campaigns."
To obtain detailed information on the healthcare foodservice landscape in the United States, download our 2017 Healthcare Foodservice Industry Report by visiting: https://info.chd-
To purchase this data or email addresses for over 5,000 contacts within the healthcare industry, email us at sales@chd-expert.com.
