What is like to work with an Interior Designer? Teich's Tips

-- Reality TV can make interior design seem so simple, can't it?! Compressing down the format and showing it in just a half hour makes everything seem quick and easy. The clients know specifically what they want, the design team plans in around 5 minutes, and everything is done on a tight budget. Seems so great, doesn't it?Though we do love what we do, we know this isn't always the case. The process of interior design can sometimes take months. Client's don't always know what they want and sometimes completely switch details after major decisions have been made. It takes a special kind of person to communicate with a difficult client. Someone who can calmly and knowledgeably explain themselves in a way that gets through and comforts them with experience.Marlaina Teich tells us what it is like to work with an experienced designer. Marlaina owns her own firm in Long Island and works throughout New York City, Long Island, and the Hamptons. She's done hundreds of jobs and has dealt with countless clients in her time in the industry."It's all about comfort and respect with clients" says Marlaina, "If a client is questioning your skill level throughout the concept phase and you feel you can't make a connection, sometimes it's better to just let the client go."Forming a tight rapport with people is all about nailing the initial interview. Show some work that you've done and allow them to point out their likes and dislikes to you in a constructive manner. It's totally okay for them to like certain aspects of a project and dislike others. Being effective in a client meeting is all about being able to point out where those likes and dislikes are stemming from and understanding a client's style. Once you understand their wants, needs, and style, your job is easy!Don't be afraid to turn work down. No need to cherry-pick, but if you feel you are just not going to work well with a client based on their stylistic preferences, attitude, or otherwise, sometimes it's better to just move on.Once the link has been made with the client and you know you'll be happy working together, the preparation phase can begin. Brainstorming ideas with the team based on the client meeting and coming up with renderings of possible ideas for the client to see.Clients are very visual. Make sure that, when possible, you come to each meeting with drawings, colors, or anything else for them to see and feel. Working off very rough sketches or words alone can prove impossible. Marlaina walks clients through the current space, narrating what the style and feel of the room will become. This is the easiest way for her to share her passion with clients to give them a sense of security.By keeping a close eye and ear on clients throughout the brainstorming and concept phases, Marlaina can knowledgeably make choices on their behalf and involve them less in the small decisions.In summation, working with an interior designer should be a fun and informative experience. You should leave each meeting feeling like you've learned something about design, and sometimes even about yourself! Marlaina Teich is well known for her skills dealing with clients and making them feel "at home." If you'd like to see more, make sure to get Marlaina's free guide to fail proof paint colors.Thanks for reading.