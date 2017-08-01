Chillax's Ultimate Bird Feeder

 
Industry News





CUMMING, Ga. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Chillax is calling all bird-lovers, to bring you their Premium Bird Feeder. Just add sunflower seeds, cracked corn, raisins, and un-salted peanuts to the see- through feeder. It's the perfect resting spot for small birds. Some of the birds that will come to your feeder include: Cardinals, Blue Jays, and Robins. Get your yard prepared for the ultimate bird-watching experience by adding flowers and shrubs; doing this will entice even more birds, such as, Hummingbirds. The feeder will provide endless hours of fun for your family, as well as, the visiting birds. Chillax's customers have been raving about this premium bird feeder. Kasey Sue said, "I love this feeder!! Two days after I put it up, birds started coming to it." With the included wooden bird-caller, you will be able to call many colorful, exotic birds to your yard!

Get it here: www.amazon.com/dp/B01BBJXNZ2

Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
Source:Alif Investment
