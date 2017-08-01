News By Tag
Matt Bluette of JACA Architects Attends New England Society of Healthcare Strategy Conference
The meeting featured a discussion on the continuing evolution of healthcare payment and delivery, as well as the new responsibilities and relationships that comprise strategic roles. Amy Cotton, Vice President, Patient Engagement and Chief Experience Officer for Eastern Maine Health System; Kelly Fanning, Executive Director for Care Innovation and Population Health at Brigham and Women's Physicians Organization;
"The presenters all offered impressive backgrounds and insights into thinking about healthcare strategy," said Bluette. "The meeting offered a great opportunity to step back and consider our ever-changing landscape, and how best we can not only anticipate these changes but be ready for whatever these changes include, as well as how our efforts can then in turn benefit our clients."
"It's great to see Matt and so many of our associates take advantage of the many learning opportunities offered in our field and in our area," said Tony Cavallaro, president of JACA Architects. "These events and discussions are a great way for us as healthcare-focused architects to better understand the types of challenges that specific care facilities and providers potentially face, and what we can do to alleviate these challenges."
About JACA Architects
JACA Architects is a 24-employee healthcare architectural firm founded in 1991 by Anthony Cavallaro, AIA, who serves as the company's president and Chief Executive Officer. JACA focuses its practice exclusively in the field of healthcare and medical design. JACA's design work can be seen in many healthcare facilities throughout the region. A partial list of clients includes Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Lahey Health, Southcoast Health, and Cape Cod Healthcare. The firm's design expertise includes operating rooms, clinics, hospitals, physicians' offices, and all aspects of healthcare design. JACA maintains offices at 9 Billings Road, North Quincy, MA. For additional information on the firm, please visit www.jacaarchitects.com or call (617) 769-6300.
