 
News By Tag
* Healthcare Architecture
* Healthcare Design
* Medical Designt
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Quincy
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321


Matt Bluette of JACA Architects Attends New England Society of Healthcare Strategy Conference

 
 
Matt Bluette
Matt Bluette
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Healthcare Architecture
Healthcare Design
Medical Designt

Industry:
Architecture

Location:
Quincy - Massachusetts - US

QUINCY, Mass. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Matthew Bluette, Associate at JACAArchitects (www.jacaarchitects.com), one of New England's premier healthcare-exclusive architectural firms, recently attended the New England Society of Healthcare Strategy's conference, "Sunrise with Strategists:  New Roles for a New Era."  The conference was held on July 21 at Partners HealthCare in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The meeting featured a discussion on the continuing evolution of healthcare payment and delivery, as well as the new responsibilities and relationships that comprise strategic roles.  Amy Cotton, Vice President, Patient Engagement and Chief Experience Officer for Eastern Maine Health System; Kelly Fanning, Executive Director for Care Innovation and Population Health at Brigham and Women's Physicians Organization; and Abby Flam, Senior Liaison Officer for Atrius Health/Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians all discussed their roles and responsibilities and the skills and attributes needed for each role, and offered a personal account of how they progressed to their current positions.  Following the panel discussion the meeting opened up for a Q&A session.

"The presenters all offered impressive backgrounds and insights into thinking about healthcare strategy," said Bluette.  "The meeting offered a great opportunity to step back and consider our ever-changing landscape, and how best we can not only anticipate these changes but be ready for whatever these changes include, as well as how our efforts can then in turn benefit our clients."

"It's great to see Matt and so many of our associates take advantage of the many learning opportunities offered in our field and in our area," said Tony Cavallaro, president of JACA Architects.  "These events and discussions are a great way for us as healthcare-focused architects to better understand the types of challenges that specific care facilities and providers potentially face, and what we can do to alleviate these challenges."

About JACA Architects

JACA Architects is a 24-employee healthcare architectural firm founded in 1991 by Anthony Cavallaro, AIA, who serves as the company's president and Chief Executive Officer. JACA focuses its practice exclusively in the field of healthcare and medical design. JACA's design work can be seen in many healthcare facilities throughout the region. A partial list of clients includes Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Lahey Health, Southcoast Health, and Cape Cod Healthcare. The firm's design expertise includes operating rooms, clinics, hospitals, physicians' offices, and all aspects of healthcare design. JACA maintains offices at 9 Billings Road, North Quincy, MA. For additional information on the firm, please visit www.jacaarchitects.com or call (617) 769-6300.
End
Source:JACA Architects
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:Healthcare Architecture, Healthcare Design, Medical Designt
Industry:Architecture
Location:Quincy - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share