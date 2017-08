Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant to Host an End of Summer "Beach" Party on Their Outdoor Patio

End of Summer Beach Party

-- The Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant has planned an exciting celebration for the end of summer with a "beach" party on their outdoor covered patio this Saturday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Guests can enjoy entertainment by Dixie Dance Kings "Mr. Beach" voted Beach Music D.J. of the Year and a $10 Frogmore Stew will be available for all who attend."We are bringing the beach to Lexington, and we are going all out! Guests can enjoy amazing food, giveaways, beer, and a fun relaxing atmosphere,"said David Hackney, General Manager of the Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant. "Everyone is excited for it. Our staff is excited, I'm excited, and everyone I've told about it can't wait. We even have guests from out of town staying at the inn just for the party."There will be giveaways and hula hoop contests as well as drink specials and prizes. Bold Rock hard cider will be the featured at this party with a locally-loved bartender serving up as many umbrella drinks as you can handle.The Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant is managed by Taylor Hospitality. More information can be found on their website: http://sheridanliveryinn.com About Taylor Hospitality:Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. Taylor Hospitality is an Up to Par Management company.More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at taylorhospitality.com