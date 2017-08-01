News By Tag
Attention All Journalists: For Bad Poetry Day (Aug. 18th) A poem about NEWS called "Slow News Day"
Here is a poem that every journalist in the world will identify with. Did you ever have a day where you just couldn't find anything to write about? Well, here is a poem called "Slow News Day" that you can write about, talk about and even publish it.
Well...don't despair. Here is a poem you can actually publish and your audience (and bosses) will get a kick out of it, too.
It's a poem called "Slow News Day" and it is a brief satire about the NEWS business.
The poem is by Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California.
Here is the poem:
"SLOW NEWS DAY"
Copyright 2017, Robert M. Barrows
I was scanning the wires for news
and I couldn't find nothing...
No killings, no wars, no fires,
no thefts, no car crashes,
not even some liars.
Nothing to write about,
not even bad weather...
I can't believe nothing bad happened...
Maybe tomorrow will be better?
In addition to poems like "Slow News Day," Barrows is also the author of an ebook of poetry called "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" (which could be one of the worst selling books on Amazon…and the poems aren't even that bad).
To judge for yourself, you can download "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" for a dollar on Amazon.
Barrows has also written an as yet unpublished book called "Cemetery of Lies" which includes a whole chapter about the News business. "Cemetery of Lies" is a collection of intimate secret confessions, as told from beyond the grave, through video tombstones.
Barrows is also the inventor of a video tombstone called the Video Enhanced Gravemarker (U.S. Patent #7,089,495). You can see more about "Cemetery of Lies" at www.barrows.com/
Please feel free to refer to all or parts of "Slow News Day" in any stories you may be doing and online.
For more information, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com
Contact
Robert Barrows
650-344-4405
barrows@barrows.com
