August 2017
Operation Food Search to Host Bake for Good Event

St. Louis non-profit agency to host culinary class featuring King Arthur Flour's Paula Gray
 
 
ST. LOUIS - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Operation Food Search (OFS), a local hunger relief organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger and family food insecurity in the St. Louis bi-state region, will host a School of Cooking and Sharing "Cook, Learn and Share" culinary class event on Tues., Sept. 19 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at OFS' headquarters located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd.  Each monthly program features a culinary instructor who cooks a special dish for the audience to enjoy while simultaneously learning about OFS programs to alleviate St. Louis' childhood hunger.

This month's program, entitled "Bake for Good with King Arthur Flour," will be led by Paula Gray, manager of King Arthur Flour's national Bake for Good:  Kids program.  Gray will explore the differences among wheat flours, as well as investigate the mystery of how ingredients work.  She will teach bread kneading and give shaping technique tips to make loaves, pizza, pretzels, and King Arthur's famous cinnamon rolls.  Gray will also talk about her company's nationwide commitment to programs seeking to end childhood hunger, as well as ways to bake for good together.

Tickets are $50 per person and include delicious food, class instruction, and wine.  Proceeds will fund cooking and nutrition education programs for children and families throughout the community.  Reservations are required since the program is only open to the first 40registrants.  To learn more about the Operation Food Search School of Cooking and Sharing or to register for the culinary class, call Operation Food Search at (314) 726-5355 or visit http://www.cooklearnshare.org.

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education.  With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food.     The agency helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties.  For more information, visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.

Sunny Schaefer
***@operationfoodsearch.org
Source:Operation Food Search
Email:***@operationfoodsearch.org
