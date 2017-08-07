News By Tag
Red Velvet Media launches Red Velvet Media TV
Red Velvet Media TV coming soon to a city near you. Tune In to turn on!
Red Velvet Media TV strives to bring the best from on location segments of the best in Pop Culture , Music, Art , Fashion & Film and so much more in depth content to bring viewers the feeling of being there !
Red Velvet Media Blogtalkradio Radio has already brought some of the best in the industry to the airwaves .
Holly Stephey has such a delightful talent at bringing the best out of her guests and hopes that Red Velvet Media TV will reflect the same with a fun warm sense of trust with her guests that not many have been able to achieve.
Many of her past guests return to her show as they have stated they feel comfortable and that Holly has a way of letting one express their true feelings.
The focus of Red Velvet Media TV is to bring in depth interviews on location and being able to allow viewers to see what goes on behind the scenes of many icon events that you would have to be there to experience.
Red Velvet Media TV can be found at many pop up events as well as some new one on one series of interviews with people you will definitely want to listen to .
Visit http://redvelvetmediatv.com
Red Velvet Media
7075093500
***@redvelvetmedia.com
