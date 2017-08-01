News By Tag
Attorney Justin B. Hales joins the Law Offices of Dennis L. Webb, P.A., at SW FLA Lawyers
Dennis L. Webb originally opened the Law Offices of Dennis L. Webb, P.A. in Miami in 1986. In 1996, Attorney Webb became the president and senior partner at Webb & Scarmozzino, P.A., in Fort Myers, Fla. for more than 20 years.
As of January of 2017, Webb reopened the Law Offices of Dennis L. Webb, P.A., bringing 35 years of trial experience to focus on complex personal injury, mental health abuse, medical malpractice, employment law, product liability and insurance claims. Additionally, the firm offers representation in labor and employment law matters, including workers compensation retaliation. The hiring of attorney Hales further reinforces the firm's commitment to its clients and serving a wide variety of their legal needs.
In 2008, Hales earned two Bachelor of Science degrees, in philosophy and political science, from the University of Georgia, which also included a semester abroad at Oxford University. Hales earned his Juris Doctorate from Florida Coastal School of Law in 2012. While in law school, he clerked for a firm where he performed an array of services to assist clients in personal injury, bankruptcy and foreclosure matters, and served as a certified legal intern at his school's disability and public benefits clinic.
Hales then volunteered his services to the Office of the Public Defender in Green Cove Springs, Fla. before relocating to Southwest Florida and accepting the assistant public defender position at the Fort Myers office. In that role, he managed misdemeanor and felony dockets of 50-220 cases, represented thousands of clients in court proceedings and conducted hundreds of depositions.
Dennis Webb said, "Our firm proudly distinguishes itself by being keenly responsive to our diverse clients and anticipating their future needs. Justin's finely-honed litigation skills combined with his demonstrated dedication and compassion make him a formidable advocate to clients and a valuable asset to our growing firm."
About the Law Offices of Dennis L. Webb, P.A.
The Law Offices of Dennis L. Webb, P.A. represents clients in matters including complex personal injury, vulnerable adult abuse, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, product liability, employment law, workers compensation retaliation, negligent security and criminal law. Learn more atwww.swflalawyers.com. The firm has also dedicated a portion of its practice to putting an end to sex abuse and neglect in mental health and nursing home facilities. Please visit www.mentalhealthsexabuselawyer.com for information.
