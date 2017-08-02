Chef Maneet Chauhan to Headline Feed the Children Fundraiser Event

Charity food themed fundraiser to benefit the orphans of tribal India

Pastor Jimmy Dynarski

Pastor Jimmy Dynarski

-- Pastor Jimmy Dynarski of the Tabernacle Baptist Church of South River New Jersey is holding a Feed the Children Fundraiser to help raise money for food, clothes, medicine, and other basic living needs for the tribal area orphans of India. The goal of the event is to raise $10,000. Working hand in hand with Glory Ministries of India, an organization based in Tenali, India, Pastor Jimmy Dynarski continues to care for fifteen orphans and provides support to the respective community. The event will be held at the Church - 130 Main Street, South River, NJ from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Chef Maneet Chauhan, award winning author, active philanthropist, James Beard Award of Excellence winner and prominent TV personality sitting on the permanent panel of Judges on Food Network's Emmy Award nominated show 'Chopped', will be headlining the event. She will provide autographs and be available for a meet and greet. Additionally, Bollywood Tadka, a highly rated East Brunswick Indian restaurant, will provide sweets and light fare to attendees.Pastor Jimmy Dynarski, event organizer, stated "There have been times when our organization offers the only hope left for some of these people living in a state of desperation. We take for granted the things they lack - blankets, books, basic supplies. This is one small way we can do something and help those in need. We chose the theme of food to remind everyone of what we take for granted." Pastor Dynarski has travelled to India and spent time with the orphans and the local ministry, he has seen first hand the conditions that these generally poor and illiterate people experience daily.Donations will be accepted at the event or can be mailed directly to the Church. For more information please email: