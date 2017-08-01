News By Tag
OLC Announces Completion of the new Übergrippen Climbing Crag in Stapleton
DENVER (May 1, 2017) – OLC is pleased to announce the completion of the Übergrippen Indoor Climbing Crag in Stapleton. Übergrippen is a full-service, family friendly, indoor rock climbing facility in Northeast Denver. The main entrance faces northeast, with visibility from Central Park Blvd. and the west side of the building features overhead doors, allowing the guest's experience to flow outside to a landscaped area.
The facility offers indoor rock climbing, fitness, youth programs, and classes. There are spaces for Yoga, Cardio and Training, as well as the ÜberKinder Zone, dedicated to the younger climbers. The structure reaches a peak of 45 feet to accommodate 16,000 square feet of climbing wall area for enthusiasts of all ages and abilities. The main entrance faces northeast, with visibility from Central Park Blvd. and the west side of the building features overhead doors, allowing the guest's experience to flow outside to a landscaped area. The facility will also offer climbers a retail shop for gear and apparel, and the BaseCamp Café.
White Construction Group of Denver constructed the project and Vertical Solutions designed the climbing features.
See more of the facility at https://ugclimbing.com/
About OLC
Ohlson Lavoie Collaborative (OLC) is an international architectural firm, founded in 1961 and headquartered in Denver with offices in Orlando, Tokyo and Cairo. We are committed, enthusiastic and driven to deliver stellar architecture, interior design and aquatic design. For the past 34 years, we have focused on athletic, fitness and wellness facilities, including athletic/sports clubs, commercial fitness centers, medically-based wellness centers, recreation centers, spas, and a broad range of aquatic projects. OLC has designed projects in 47 states and 11 countries. For more information, visit www.olcdesigns.com or call 303-294-9244.
