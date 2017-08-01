 
News By Tag
* Recreation
* Climbing
* Ohlson Lavoie Collaborative
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321

OLC Announces Completion of the new Übergrippen Climbing Crag in Stapleton

 
 
IMG_5636sm
IMG_5636sm
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Recreation
* Climbing
* Ohlson Lavoie Collaborative

Industry:
* Architecture

Location:
* Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Projects

DENVER - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Media Contact:

Jodi Ross

OLC

303-294-9244

jross@olcdesigns.com

OLC Announces Completion of the new Übergrippen Climbing Crag in Stapleton

DENVER (May 1, 2017) – OLC is pleased to announce the completion of the Übergrippen Indoor Climbing Crag in Stapleton.  Übergrippen is a full-service, family friendly, indoor rock climbing facility in Northeast Denver. The main entrance faces northeast, with visibility from Central Park Blvd. and the west side of the building features overhead doors, allowing the guest's experience to flow outside to a landscaped area.

The facility offers indoor rock climbing, fitness, youth programs, and classes. There are spaces for Yoga, Cardio and Training, as well as the ÜberKinder Zone, dedicated to the younger climbers.  The structure reaches a peak of 45 feet to accommodate 16,000 square feet of climbing wall area for enthusiasts of all ages and abilities. The main entrance faces northeast, with visibility from Central Park Blvd. and the west side of the building features overhead doors, allowing the guest's experience to flow outside to a landscaped area. The facility will also offer climbers a retail shop for gear and apparel, and the BaseCamp Café.

White Construction Group of Denver constructed the project and Vertical Solutions designed the climbing features.

See more of the facility at https://ugclimbing.com/.

About OLC

Ohlson Lavoie Collaborative (OLC) is an international architectural firm, founded in 1961 and headquartered in Denver with offices in Orlando, Tokyo and Cairo. We are committed, enthusiastic and driven to deliver stellar architecture, interior design and aquatic design. For the past 34 years, we have focused on athletic, fitness and wellness facilities, including athletic/sports clubs, commercial fitness centers, medically-based wellness centers, recreation centers, spas, and a broad range of aquatic projects.  OLC has designed projects in 47 states and 11 countries. For more information, visit www.olcdesigns.com or call 303-294-9244.

Media Contact
Jodi Ross
jross@olcdesigns.com
End
Source:OLC Architecture
Email:***@olcdesigns.com Email Verified
Tags:Recreation, Climbing, Ohlson Lavoie Collaborative
Industry:Architecture
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share