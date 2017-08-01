Country(s)
MC Financial, Inc. adopts Fannie Mae's Day 1 Certainty™
MC Financial, Inc. fully integrates Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) validation service as we continue to deliver a complete Digital Mortgage platform for our clients.
BETHESDA, Md. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- MC Financial, Inc., a full-service retail mortgage lender, today announced the adoption of Fannie Mae's Day 1 Certainty™ to further enhance the company's Digital Mortgage platform. This move will reduce operational costs, shorten borrower loan process times, and increase speed to closing.
The Day 1 Certainty™ will provide several benefits including:
- Streamlined Loan Processing – processing team freed up to focus on improving the company's signature 12 Day Close Guarantee.
- Underwriting Validation – important loan data validated (income, asset, employment) up front.
- Remove Process Inefficiency – elimination of re-verification in DU®.
- Relief from Representation and Warranties – provides relief through validation of loan components and increases speed for an improved borrower experience.
"This announcement is the first step of many into the Digital Mortgage space. Today, we are streamlining the loan process and in the near future, we will be streamlining the borrower experience utilizing cutting- edge technology that will decrease our operational costs and assist us with our 12 Day Close Guarantee, which is our new offering to the marketplace. I cannot begin to tell you how excited we are with this step and with our aggressive growth strategy the only limit is the sky." said Amir Guerami, Managing Partner at MC Financial, Inc.
ABOUT MC FINANCIAL, INC.
MC Financial, Inc., a full-service mortgage lender offers expertise in every area of retail mortgage lending from home purchase, home refinance to new construction lending. Founded in October 2013, the co- founders Ray P. Cruz and Amir Guerami, built MC Financial, Inc. with one goal in mind and that is to make a positive contribution to homeowners. Transparency, Integrity, and Passion are the cornerstones on which the business was built. For more information, please visit https://www.mcfinc.com.
Media Contact
Phil Treem
301-761-2265
***@mcfinc.com
