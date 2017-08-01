News By Tag
Sachiko Tiana's First Single Tackles A Serious Challenge Most People Face
Singer and songwriter seeks to inspire people and deliver hope with her music
Tiana is committed to using her music and her talents to inspire people and help them find the courage to face challenges, overcome seemingly impossible situations and never stop dreaming. "Growing up as a child in a dysfunctional home was tough," she explains. "My parents were always breaking up and coming back together. On top of that, they were dealing with being addicted to drugs, which ultimately claimed both of their lives before I was even a teenager. Music was the only outlet for me at the time, so it's no surprise it has become an integral part of my evolution. This song is for people who feel stuck in situations that have limited their power - a reminder that they can truly overcome anything."
As a small business owner already, Tiana's plan is to remain an independent artist to maintain control of her music and career. "This has been my dream since childhood". So even though she contracted Bell's Palsy in November 2016, a condition that affects the nerves in her face, she is determined not to give up on that dream. "I've been given the gift of musical expression", she explains. "My passion is to use it to provide my fans with purpose, hope, and real value."
"Fall Again" will be released August 11, 2017 on Spotify, iTunes and most other popular platforms. Tiana's inspiring music and more information about her are available on her website at https://sachikotiana.com.
