 
News By Tag
* Digital Marketing Budgeting
* Hospitality Marketing Budgets
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hotels
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Santa Clara
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432

Book the Date: Milestone Webinar on Keys to Planning Your 2018 Digital Marketing Budget

Learn about the "must have" marketing technologies and strategies for 2018
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Digital Marketing Budgeting
* Hospitality Marketing Budgets

Industry:
* Hotels

Location:
* Santa Clara - California - US

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Milestone announced today that it will be hosting a webinar focused on the technologies and strategies digital marketers will need in 2018. The webinar, titled Digital Marketing Essentials for Your 2018 Budget, is scheduled for Thursday, August 17 at 10:30 am PT.

"As we start edging closer to 2018 the pace of change is as fast as it's ever been," said Walter Paliska, Vice President of Marketing for Milestone. "Staying ahead of your competitors means investing in the right technologies and the right strategies – at the right time," continued Mr. Paliska. This webinar will cover three critical areas to prepare marketers for budgeting for their 2018 season:

Customer Trends

Milestone will cover key customer trends that are driving rapid change in the industry – including mobile, voice search and the increasing reliance on artificial intelligence in just about every aspect of consumer lives. These trends will directly impact your marketing strategies.

Key Strategies

Milestone will discuss the role of personas, customer experience, consumer profiles and how creating compelling target user personas will impact your entire marketing strategy for the 2018 season.

Key Technology Needs

Based on current consumer trends, Milestone will make key recommendations on technology investments every digital marketer needs to consider for their 2018 budgets. These will include conversations about chatbots, progressive web apps (PWA), website technologies and personalization.

Marketing Initiatives

Technology and strategy are the foundation of the overall digital marketing plan. In the webinar, Milestone will discuss the role of local search, the need for an experiential strategy and how to map your marketing investment to an omnichannel approach that is closely coupled to your consumer journey.

Register for the free webinar today

Milestone would like to invite everyone to register for the complimentary webinar by visiting our website at: https://blog.milestoneinternet.com/web-design-promotion/u...

Contact
Angela Lyons
***@milestoneinternet.com
End
Source:
Email:***@milestoneinternet.com Email Verified
Tags:Digital Marketing Budgeting, Hospitality Marketing Budgets
Industry:Hotels
Location:Santa Clara - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Milestone News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share