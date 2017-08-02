News By Tag
Book the Date: Milestone Webinar on Keys to Planning Your 2018 Digital Marketing Budget
Learn about the "must have" marketing technologies and strategies for 2018
"As we start edging closer to 2018 the pace of change is as fast as it's ever been," said Walter Paliska, Vice President of Marketing for Milestone. "Staying ahead of your competitors means investing in the right technologies and the right strategies – at the right time," continued Mr. Paliska. This webinar will cover three critical areas to prepare marketers for budgeting for their 2018 season:
Customer Trends
Milestone will cover key customer trends that are driving rapid change in the industry – including mobile, voice search and the increasing reliance on artificial intelligence in just about every aspect of consumer lives. These trends will directly impact your marketing strategies.
Key Strategies
Milestone will discuss the role of personas, customer experience, consumer profiles and how creating compelling target user personas will impact your entire marketing strategy for the 2018 season.
Key Technology Needs
Based on current consumer trends, Milestone will make key recommendations on technology investments every digital marketer needs to consider for their 2018 budgets. These will include conversations about chatbots, progressive web apps (PWA), website technologies and personalization.
Marketing Initiatives
Technology and strategy are the foundation of the overall digital marketing plan. In the webinar, Milestone will discuss the role of local search, the need for an experiential strategy and how to map your marketing investment to an omnichannel approach that is closely coupled to your consumer journey.
Register for the free webinar today
Milestone would like to invite everyone to register for the complimentary webinar by visiting our website at: https://blog.milestoneinternet.com/
