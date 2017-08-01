 
News By Tag
* Biotech Science Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Monmouth Junction
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321


Twist Bioscience Collaborates with Synbio Technologies to Supply Long DNA to Customers

Twist Bioscience, a high-quality DNA synthesis company, announced today that it signed an agreement with Synbio Technologies. The companies will provide their customers with access to long-length genes up to 70 kilobases.
 
 
Syno Pages
Syno Pages
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Biotech Science Technology

Industry:
* Biotech

Location:
* Monmouth Junction - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Twist Bioscience, a company accelerating science and innovation through rapid, high-quality DNA Synthesis, today announced that it signed a non-exclusive agreement with Synbio Technologies. The companies will partner their respective capabilities to provide customers with access to long-length genes up to 70 kilobases.

"We are thrilled to partner with Twist Bioscience to provide next generation DNA manufacturing and long-length DNA assembly at a commercial scale to customers around the world," commented Ping Yang, Ph.D., CEO of Synbio Technologies. "By leveraging our collective expertise in next-generation gene synthesis, we believe we will see new uses of DNA to improve the diagnosis and treatment of disease."

Under the terms of the agreement, Twist Bioscience will manufacture synthetic DNA up to 3.2 kilobases in length to Synbio Technologies, who will then create genes up to 70 kilobases in length. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Partnering with Synbio Technologies provides another validation of the industry consolidating behind our disruptive, scalable DNA synthesis platform and confirms our ability to consistently deliver high throughput, high quality DNA," said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO of Twist Bioscience. "In addition, the agreement adds geographic reach for our synthetic DNA into the Chinese marketplace where Synbio Technologies has an established foothold in multiple market segments."

About Twist Bioscience

At Twist Bioscience, our expertise is accelerating science and innovation by leveraging the power of scale. We have developed a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process featuring a high throughput silicon platform capable of producing synthetic biology tools, including genes, oligonucleotide pools and variant libraries. By synthesizing DNA on silicon instead of on traditional 96-well plastic plates, our platform overcomes the current inefficiencies of synthetic DNA production, and enables cost-effective, rapid, high-quality and high throughput synthetic gene production, which in turn, expedites the design, build and test cycle to enable personalized medicines, pharmaceuticals, sustainable chemical production, improved agriculture production, diagnostics and biodetection. We are also developing new technologies to address large scale data storage. For more information, please visit http://www.twistbioscience.com. Twist Bioscience is on Twitter. Sign up to follow our Twitter feed @TwistBioscience at https://twitter.com/TwistBioscience.

About Synbio Technologies

Synbio Technologies is a biotechnology company which focuses on both next generation DNA technology and its applications. Synbio Technologies' world leading GPS platform is an advanced biotechnology transformation and application platform based on biology's central dogma. This innovative GPS platform introduces Synotype (S), to be combined with Genotype (G) and Phenotype (P). With this Syno® platform we are confident in our ability to meet all of our customers' various needs, which include the construction of humanized antibody libraries, optimization of industrial enzymes, chromosome/genome synthesis, genetically engineered vaccines, molecular breeding and DNA informatics storage technology. For more information, please visit http://www.synbio-tech.com/.
End
Source:
Email:***@synbio-tech.com Email Verified
Tags:Biotech Science Technology
Industry:Biotech
Location:Monmouth Junction - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share