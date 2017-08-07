Sports Supplement Queen Liz Gaspari Signs 6 Figure Exclusive Distribution Deal in Chile

Supplement Queen Liz Gaspari signs a 6 figure, 3 year exclusivity deal for Athletic Elite 10 and Danger Zone Hard Core with Juan Garcia, owner of Sport Kote Spa.

Contact

Illumination pR

***@illuminationpr.com Illumination pR

End

-- Liz Gaspari has been entrenched in the nutritional supplement industry for over fifteen years and her success has made her one of the most powerful and influential people in the sports nutrition industry.Owner of Athletic Elite 10 (AE10) and DangerZone Hardcore Series, whose sole mission is to provide breakthrough sports nutrition worthy of the everyday health conscious individual and onto the professional athlete, Gaspari is known for stepping away from the same old routine in launching supplement companies. She has once again diligently partnered up with Multi-Grammy Winner Music Producer, Stevie J, who is one of the biggest reality stars on VH1. AE10 and DangerZone HardCore is shown on over five episodes of Stevie J's show on VH1,and the spin off. They are changing marketing tactics of sports nutrition brands.Stevie J & Liz Gaspari are excited to announce a 3-year Exclusivity Deal for both brands in Chile with Juan Garcia, owner of Sport Kote Spa for a 6 figure per year deal. "Because of the industry changes we need to bring creative, new blood into the industry to set our company aside from the rest to make us unique, so we did; taking it to the top of the game as always. " say Gaspari and Stevie J. Juan Garcia is excited to have the Amino Guard BCAA, Gopro Whey Protein backed by Legendary soccer superstar, Ronaldinho Gaucho, and now DangerZone Pre-workout Powders with Stevie J's vibe and image on the bottle.Gaspari known for being one of the most powerful women in the sports nutrition industry worldwide has been responsible in selling 10 figures for the Gaspari Nutrition Inc. Company.Liz Gaspari has been entrenched in the nutritional supplement industry for over fifteen years and her success has made her into one of the most powerful and influential people in the sports nutrition industry. Liz's portfolio includes taking the Gaspari Nutrition brand from a regional supplier and turning it into a global presence. She is responsible for helping to build Gaspari Nutrition into a monster business that has generated over 100 million dollars a year in sales.AE10 defines an athlete as anyone who is serious about his or her training and who uses their high level physicality to perform better in all aspects of their lives...Soccer, Football, Bodybuilding, Baseball, etc. It can be any sport you have a passion for… The love of the game, thrill of the crowd, the challenge and the glory drives us to seek superior output, consistently. Athletic Elite 10 finally emerges as the #1 choice for elite level conditioning and physique aesthetics.Again, Athletic Elite 10 isn't for everybody, but tailored for… Athletes Only!