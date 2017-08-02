 
News By Tag
* Safety
* Steel Fabrication
* Quality
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432


Mobil Steel Earns Back-to-Back Industry Awards for Outstanding Safety

Mobil Steel earned gold certification for outstanding safety from a national builders and contractors association. It is back-to-back recognition for Mobil Steel which earned silver certification in 2016 and the higher gold recognition award in 2017.
 
 
Mobil Steel leadership accepts 2017 ABC distinguished safety award.
Mobil Steel leadership accepts 2017 ABC distinguished safety award.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Safety
Steel Fabrication
Quality

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
Awards

HOUSTON - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Mobil Steel International, Inc. added back-to-back outstanding safety performance recognition awards from the distinguished Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) program sponsored by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) national association. Mobil Steel received the prestigious 2017 gold designation STEP award at a July ABC Greater Houston chapter membership breakfast after also earning the silver STEP award in 2016.

"I am proud to say that for two consecutive years Mobil Steel employees have delivered on the promise of a safe and healthy workplace. Last year we qualified for silver certification and this year we achieved an even higher recognition as an ABC Gold STEP award recipient," said Leonard A. Bedell, President and CEO of Mobil Steel.

STEP is a safety benchmarking and improvement tool used by ABC members to measure, develop and continuously improve safety and training efforts that ensure worker well-being and health. The STEP program uses 20 key components to safety and health, as well as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards and reporting requirements to evaluate members' safety and health performance.

ABC National president and CEO Michael D. Bellaman recognized the ABC Greater Houston chapter safety award winners at a July 21st membership breakfast focused on safety.  He reminded ABC members attending the awards breakfast that the 20 key components are leading indicators proven to improve safety performance, and that a company's strong leadership culture alone improves safety by 50 percent, according to a recent ABC study. The study also noted that ABC STEP participants perform better than Bureau of Labor Statistics national averages in safety performance metrics for the construction industry.

A 2017 self evaluation of Mobil Steel's safety and health program confirms that the local steel fabricator continues to meet and exceed guidelines of the ABC STEP program. The self evaluation results also demonstrate Mobil Steel's commitment to safety and health through development and analysis of structured safety and loss prevention programs, and training to reinforce safety programs.

"Mobil Steel and ABC share the core value of employee safety. Whether it is building an employee's safety culture from the first day on the job or taking time each day to focus on safety, we build an expectation that at Mobil Steel we will work safely," Bedell added.

The STEP program was established in 1989 by ABC National's Environment, Health & Safety (EH&S) Committee and developed and written by contractors for contractors. The program provides companies tools to improve safety with a goal to send every construction industry employee home in the same or better condition than which they arrived. Safety tools include sample safety manuals, safety plans, job safety and job hazard analysis, safety presentations, safety posters and job safety videos. The resources are developed by ABC members and partners.

According to ABC, safety performance helps participants in the pre-bid and bid process for securing work and when negotiating cost-effective insurance rates.

About Mobil Steel International, Inc.

Mobil Steel International, Inc (http://www.mobilsteel.com/). fabricates steel used in some of the world's essential industries: chemical, manufacturing, petroleum, communication, clean fuels, and power utilities, as well as commercial construction. Mobil Steel, which has been at its South Wayside Drive facility in Houston for nearly 50 years, has a production capacity of more than 1,000 tons per month in its 80,000 square feet of plant and office facilities under roof, providing flexibility to manage multiple projects. The 8.5-acre site is located within major freeway access to the refining and petrochemical complex in the Gulf Coast region.  Mobil Steel is quality certified by the American Institute of Steel Construction (http://www.aisc.org) (AISC). Mobil Steel is active in Associated Builders and Contractors (http://www.abchouston.org/), Associated General Contractors (http://www.agchouston.org), Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (http://www.acit.org/), and American Welding Society (http://www.aws.org). The company is a sponsoring member of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region (http://www.allianceportregion.com) and a member of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce (http://www.pasadenachamber.org/). Mobil Steel is a registered small business with the Small Business Administration. For information about Mobil Steel visit www.mobilsteel.com.

Contact
Dennis Winkler, Winkler Public Relations
***@winklerpr.com
End
Source:Mobil Steel International, Inc.
Email:***@winklerpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Safety, Steel Fabrication, Quality
Industry:Construction
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Winkler Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share