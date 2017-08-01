 

Industry News





August 2017
Wedding Dress Sale – Up To 50% Off Select Styles!

 
Wedding dress sale
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Calling all brides! Do you want to take 20% off your dream wedding dress? How about 30%? 40%? What about up to 50% off your perfect bridal gown?

That's what you'll get at the Diamond Bridal Gallery Sacramento bridal shop!

Let's think about that for a second. A 50% discount means that if you have a $500 dress budget, you can get a wedding dress worth $1000! Even a 20% discount would increase your budget by $100! Any bride to be would love to boost her dress budget. Do you?

Price shouldn't matter—but unfortunately it does. That's why we've created this ultimate summer-end sale at our Sacramento bridal shop.

There are a million reasons to shop during the sale. You may be looking at your bank account at the end of the summer, only to realize you spent more than expected on summer-fun activities! Or maybe you just recently got engaged and you're about to start wedding planning and budgeting. Or maybe you're still searching for that perfect dress that fits within your price range!

But a budget doesn't have to mean a cheap dress. At Diamond Bridal Gallery, we believe that every bride deserves a dress that will make her fall in love all over again.

There is no better time to find your perfect gown than right now. Our bridal store in Sacramento is offering 20-50% off select wedding dresses for our end-of-summer sale! Make an appointment with Diamond Bridal Gallery for August 18th through 20th to take advantage of this ultimate wedding dress sale!

Call us right now to secure your spot—and your favorite gowns! 916.521.9856

