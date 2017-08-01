News By Tag
Antonio's Pizzeria Celebrates 60 Delicious Years with a Family-Style "Rollback" Menu
Local favorite launches line of famous Italian salad dressing to mark its milestone birthday
With a nod to its opening year, guests can enjoy a meal for 2-4 people for only $19.57. Dinner will include the following:
•1 large pizza (1 topping)
•Plate of spaghetti and meatball
•Chopped salad
•Soft drinks
The meal deal will be available Monday-Thursday, August 21-24, from 5:00 p.m. until closing and Friday-Saturday, August 25-26, from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (No substitutions;
"It's been an honor to serve the community for 60 years, and we're looking forward to 60 more," said Antonio's owner Alex Lunardon. "Our customers are family to us, and we hope everyone stops by to join the celebration."
Also to mark Antonio's milestone birthday, the restaurant has launched a line of its famous Italian salad dressing. Frequent inquiries from guests wanting to get their hands on Antonio's secret recipe can now purchase a bottle at the restaurant for $4.95.
Antonio's has been a staple in Italian cuisine since it opened 60 years ago and is one of the few non-franchised, family-style restaurants remaining in the San Fernando Valley. Customers can expect homemade, traditional Italian dishes, hearty portions and friendly interactions with staff. Antonio's strives to serve its customers real, simple and tasty dishes that will bring them back time and time again.
ABOUT ANTONIO'S PIZZERIA
Antonio's Pizzeria was established in 1957 in Sherman Oaks, California, and quickly became a leader in local Italian cuisine. Antonio's provides an authentic Italian experience, from the excellent traditional food to warm, familial interactions with customers. Family owned and operated, Antonio's is one of the oldest restaurants in the San Fernando Valley. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner every day and offers live music nights as well as weekly specials. In addition, Antonio's provides gluten-free and vegan options. For more information, visit https://www.antoniospizzeriala.com/
