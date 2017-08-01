Direct Federal announces Donald Kelliher as Chairman of Board of Directors

End

-- Direct Federal Credit Union (www.direct.com)announced today that Donald Kelliher of North Reading has been elected Chairman of its Board of Directors.Kelliher has been a member of the board since 1985, serving as Vice Chairman, Treasurer, and Chair of the Personnel/Governance Committee. He also served on the Member Service Committee and the Liquidity Committee.A graduate of Boston College with a BS in Accounting, Kelliher went on to receive his MBA in Finance from Babson College. His career as a financial and administrative executive and CPA includes tenures with Boston Trust & Investment Management Company; Hutchins, Wheeler & Dittmar; and Abt Associates Inc.Kelliher and his wife reside in North Reading and are the parents of two grown children. He is an active volunteer on the North Reading Finance Committee, Secondary Schools Building Committee, and the Capital Improvement Planning Committee.Kelliher replaces David Johnson as Chairman of the Board who recently retired from the position."It's a pleasure to pass the Chairman's seat to Don," said Johnson. "His dedication to the Board's work is uncompromising;I am pleased to leave the chairmanship in his capable hands."Joseph Walsh, President and CEO of Direct said, "We're delighted to announce Don as Chairman of the Board of Directors. His leadership skills, knowledge and commitment to the communities we serve have been demonstrated time and again during the 32 years he has been a board member; we are fortunate to have his leadership."Recently named the fastest growing credit union in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, Direct Federal offers great rates, easy access and remarkable service. Voted one of the 200 healthiest credit unions in the country, the progressive not-for-profit credit union re-invests their earnings in their membership. From mortgages, home equity lines, and auto loans to checking, savings, and CDs, Direct Federal provides an integrated array of products and services, all enhanced with the simplicity and convenience of the latest online and mobile technologies. Direct is located at 50 Cabot Street, Needham, MA. For more information, please call 781-455-6500 or visit www.direct.com.