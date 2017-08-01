Holman Enterprises Welcomes Nichole Trainor to the Treasury Group

Contact

-- Holman Enterprises, an international automotive services company with six diverse business segments, is pleased to announce that Nichole Trainor has joined Holman Enterprises as Manager– Global Treasury. In this role, she will oversee liquidity, funding and cash management. As part of Holman's leadership team, she also will play an integral role in corporate finance, bank relationships and financial risk management."We are incredibly pleased to welcome Nichole to the Holman team," said Brian Horwith, vice president and treasurer for Holman Enterprises. "As Holman continues to grow and diversify its business interests, it is critical to have a team that can support our ongoing operations while remaining agile enough to respond quickly to new opportunities. Nichole's background and experience makes her a perfect fit for our group and the Holman organization."Previously, Trainor was the Assistant Treasurer of Checkpoint Systems, Inc., a global technology-based merchandising and control provider to the retail industry. At Checkpoint she was responsible for global cash liquidity, financing, financial risk management, and insurance and real estate for 75 legal entities operating in more than 30 countries. In addition to overseeing bank and funding activities, her experience also includes system implementations, M&A and financial analysis.Trainor holds the Certified Treasury Professional designation and has a BS from Rowan University and an MBA from Widener University.Holman, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is an international automotive services company. Beginning in 1924 as a single Ford dealership, Holman has evolved to encompass six business segments that support several diverse sectors of the automotive market: Holman Automotive, one of the largest privately-owned dealership groups in the United States, with over 38 retail franchises 17 brands from the East Coast to the Pacific Northwest; Steward Financial Services, an auto retail finance company; Holman Insurance Services, a commercial and consumer insurance services company providing a full array of insurance products to retail customers and customized insurance and risk management solutions to commercial clients; Holman Parts Distribution, a national multi-brand powertrain parts distributor;Auto Truck Group, a truck up-fitting business; and ARI, the largest privately-owned fleet leasing and management company in North America. Holman, a family-owned business, focuses on building relationships and investing in people. With values rooted in the principles established by founder Steward C. Holman, the company continues to promote a culture of philanthropy, which supports organizations such as the United Way and others important to the Holman team.