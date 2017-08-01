Rosendin Electric Recognized as Top Solar Contractor

Solar Power World Top Solar Contractors list includes San Jose-based solar firm

-- Coming off the biggest year ever for U.S. solar installations, local installer Rosendin Electric is proud to be named one of the top solar contractors in the United States by Solar Power World magazineThe Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets. The list was released on July 25."The 2017 Top Solar Contractors list features 500 of the best solar contractors in the United States," said Kelly Pickerel, managing editor of Solar Power World. "From solar hotbeds on the coasts to the up-and-coming Midwest solar market, every installer adding even the smallest solar array to the grid is making a positive impact on our communities. We're proud to recognize these companies and their efforts to bring solar power to U.S. homes and businesses."The U.S. solar market installed more than 14,700 MW of solar in 2016, nearly doubling the capacity installed in 2015. For the first time ever, solar was ranked as the No. 1 source of new electric generating capacity additions brought online throughout the year. GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) predict the cumulative U.S. solar market to nearly triple in size over the next five years. By 2022, more than 18 GW of solar photovoltaic capacity will be installed annually, and Rosendin Electric will continue to be a major player in adding solar to the grid.Rosendin employs over 6,000 workers, who installed 987MW of solar in 2016. Since its founding in 1919, the company has installed 2.2GW of solar. For 98 years, Rosendin Electric has created a reputation for building quality electrical and communications installations, building value for clients, and building people within the company."It is a great achievement to be consistently ranked as one of the top five EPC's in the country and ranked one of the top two in California for the last five years," said David Lincoln, Vice President Renewable Energy Group at Rosendin Electric. "Our success can be accredited to our talented Team of individuals and working with clients that understand the expertise and value that Rosendin brings to their projects."