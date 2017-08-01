News By Tag
Baked Pie Company has become one of South Asheville's popular locations
Kirsten was already a successful business owner with her own social media company, and the journey to launching Baked Pie Company was filled with excitement and a variety of doors opening at the right time.
The warm welcoming atmosphere and helpful staff are on hand to meet all of your pie cravings. "We look for our team to be very sociable and able to connect with every one of our customers. Our customers often include one of the staff members in their photos or have one of our staff take photos of them enjoying the whole experience."
The vision is simple. "Bake the highest quality pie, using only the very best ingredients. From the best flour to real cream. It doesn't matter if it takes longer to make, our goal is to make the best pie and then present it to you in a wonderful and friendly relaxed environment. It's a great date night location, or a fun place to grab some pie and share amongst friends." Kirsten's vision has been proven accurate as often there are lines out of the door. They increased the hours to accommodate the long lines.
"Our pie flights, three pieces of pie and a scoop of ice-cream served on our unique pie flight board, has become one of Asheville's most photographed food items" explained Kirsten Fuchs owner and founder of Baked Pie Company. "It has been photographed everyday by our guests since we opened in April this year."
It was this understanding of what is great customer service that led to her relationship with Asheville Signarama. "I spoke with a number of sign companies. When I spoke with Laura at Asheville Signarama I knew I was speaking to a company that wanted to help me. They knew what customer service was. They were a little higher than their competition but great customer service is worth the extra. They're fantastic to work with and I cannot recommend them enough!"
Every pie is made fresh daily by our in-house baking team, who start at 4am. We taste test every recipe to ensure it meets our exacting standard. Our number one best-selling pie is our Honey Pecan Pie. (The author can agree after having the difficult job of sampling it). Another
unique creation is the pie shake. A slice of pie, add three scoops of ice-cream, milk and blend. According to everyone I asked – it's 'to pie for'. So regardless whether you're a closet pie lover or a self-declared pie aficionado, or simply love sharing dessert with friends, Baked Pie Company must be on your to do list, and often.
About Baked Pie Company
Baked Pie Company is a place where everyone is welcome to sit and visit, read a good book and make a new friend! Our daily goal is to make you smile and feel at home!
Come by for a visit and say hello. For more information please visit https://www.bakedpiecompany.com
About Asheville Signarama
Asheville Signarama is Western North Carolina's full service sign company. Asheville Signarama is an independent, locally owned company which has quickly risen to the forefront of WNC's sign needs. With over a century of experience in sign design, marketing expertise, manufacturing and installation. Asheville Signarama can tackle even the most difficult and challenging projects with amazing results. Visit http://www.signarama.com/
