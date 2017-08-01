 
News By Tag
* Baked Pie Company
* Asheville Signarama
* Restaurants
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Asheville
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321

Baked Pie Company has become one of South Asheville's popular locations

 
 
The Baked Pie Company - Pie Float
The Baked Pie Company - Pie Float
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Baked Pie Company
* Asheville Signarama
* Restaurants

Industry:
* Restaurants

Location:
* Asheville - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Companies

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Baked Pie Company, was conceived by Kirsten when she and her daughter wanted to go out and grab a piece of pie and a cup of coffee one afternoon. "There was nowhere to go. The only solution was to buy a whole pie from a supermarket and take it home, which is what we did. From here my vision grew and over time, with a lot of prayer, the pieces simply came together."

Kirsten was already a successful business owner with her own social media company, and the journey to launching Baked Pie Company was filled with excitement and a variety of doors opening at the right time.

The warm welcoming atmosphere and helpful staff are on hand to meet all of your pie cravings. "We look for our team to be very sociable and able to connect with every one of our customers. Our customers often include one of the staff members in their photos or have one of our staff take photos of them enjoying the whole experience."

The vision is simple. "Bake the highest quality pie, using only the very best ingredients. From the best flour to real cream. It doesn't matter if it takes longer to make, our goal is to make the best pie and then present it to you in a wonderful and friendly relaxed environment. It's a great date night location, or a fun place to grab some pie and share amongst friends." Kirsten's vision has been proven accurate as often there are lines out of the door. They increased the hours to accommodate the long lines.

"Our pie flights, three pieces of pie and a scoop of ice-cream served on our unique pie flight board, has become one of Asheville's most photographed food items" explained Kirsten Fuchs owner and founder of Baked Pie Company. "It has been photographed everyday by our guests since we opened in April this year."

It was this understanding of what is great customer service that led to her relationship with Asheville Signarama. "I spoke with a number of sign companies. When I spoke with Laura at Asheville Signarama I knew I was speaking to a company that wanted to help me. They knew what customer service was. They were a little higher than their competition but great customer service is worth the extra. They're fantastic to work with and I cannot recommend them enough!"

Every pie is made fresh daily by our in-house baking team, who start at 4am. We taste test every recipe to ensure it meets our exacting standard. Our number one best-selling pie is our Honey Pecan Pie. (The author can agree after having the difficult job of sampling it). Another

unique creation is the pie shake. A slice of pie, add three scoops of ice-cream, milk and blend. According to everyone I asked – it's 'to pie for'. So regardless whether you're a closet pie lover or a self-declared pie aficionado, or simply love sharing dessert with friends, Baked Pie Company must be on your to do list, and often.

About Baked Pie Company

Baked Pie Company is a place where everyone is welcome to sit and visit, read a good book and make a new friend! Our daily goal is to make you smile and feel at home!

Come by for a visit and say hello. For more information please visit https://www.bakedpiecompany.com

About Asheville Signarama

Asheville Signarama is Western North Carolina's full service sign company. Asheville Signarama is an independent, locally owned company which has quickly risen to the forefront of WNC's sign needs. With over a century of experience in sign design, marketing expertise, manufacturing and installation. Asheville Signarama can tackle even the most difficult and challenging projects with amazing results. Visit http://www.signarama.com/nc-asheville
End
Source:Baked Pie Company
Email:***@asgstrategies.com Email Verified
Phone:8283881767
Tags:Baked Pie Company, Asheville Signarama, Restaurants
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Asheville - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ASG Strategies Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share