Mission of the Warrior Reunion Foundation
The Warrior Reunion Foundation makes it possible for combat veterans of ALL branches to Reunite, Remember, and Recover. The only ones that know what you have been through is the ones standing to the left and right of you. Only through each other
Normally when an unit deploys to combat zone they face danger. Patriotism and love of country are quickly forgotten. The only thing that matters out there is the brothers to the left and right of you. Bonds that are forged in the fire of battle are bonds that transcend all! A warrior will never forget their fellow warriors that fought along their side. Every battlefield is different. No two experiences are the same. The only ones that can personally understand what you have been through is your fellow warriors. The ones that had your six when the bullets were flying downrange. Warriors that would sacrifice their life for yours!
The Warrior Reunion Foundation provides the means for warriors to reconnect. Through fellowship it is possible to promote healing and post-traumatic growth.
Mission of the Warrior Reunion Foundation
"The Warrior Reunion Foundation connects our nation's warriors with the one resource that can get them through anything: each other. We deliver unparalleled, all-inclusive reunion experiences to units deployed to a combat theater, giving veterans the opportunity to Reunite Remember and Recover together." -WRF
Devil Dog Shirts understands the importance of reuniting with your brothers and sisters after battle. Combat vets know that the most visceral part of warfare is realizing their own mortality. In the blink of an eye life as you know it could cease to exist. In wars, young men and women die in horrible and tragic ways, much before their time. Death is sting that will forever stay inside a veterans heart after battle. We will never forget the ones we lost. Furthermore, we understand he need to Reunite Remember and Recover. Semper Fidelis!
Our Values
Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward!
Our Gear
All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.
Our Team
Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!
To get this item use this link: https://www.warriorreunionfoundation.org/
For more information on the Warrior Reunion Foundation and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
