August 2017
BizLibrary Releases Full Suite of Continuous Quality Improvement Microlearning Video Content

 
 
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- BizLibrary has developed a comprehensive curriculum covering the fundamental performance excellence initiatives. These video courses are designed to provide executives, steering teams, facilitators, process improvement teams, and all employees with critical performance improvement training on a just-in-time, just-as-needed basis.

Every organization is striving for performance excellence. It's a vital requirement for success in today's competitive environment. The principles, tools and techniques work effectively across the entire organization, and in any industry. The challenge is to link the various concepts into an effective strategy.

BizLibrary's full suite of content ranges from high-level concepts and philosophies about performance excellence to tactical how-to methods. It starts with the various philosophies of high performance, which include:

·         The Baldrige Critiera—a proven, world-class set of standards for competitive success and excellence

·         Data-driven statistical analysis and decision-making tools

·         Total Quality Management (TQM)—applying statistical theory to quality in order to provide customers with products and services that meet their needs

·         Six Sigma—focusing on reducing defects, and minimizing the variability of processes

·         Lean—maximizing customer value by eliminating waste in all processes

·         Hybrid philosophies such as Lean Six Sigma

·         Specialized approaches such as 6-S

·         The application of reengineering principles when continuous improvement doesn't generate a significant enough improvement

BizLibrary's VP of Content Development, Debbie Williams, said, "We're living in a rapidly changing world with shifting marketplace demands. The organizations that succeed will be nimbler than their competitors, and will be constantly improving their performance. This series is an important resource in that effort."

About BizLibrary

BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains over 7,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas (http://www.bizlibrary.com/library/) and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention.

Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (http://www.bizlibrary.com/).

