Hit YouTube series, Life As A Mermaid Premiers Season 3 This July

 
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Family friendly, hit YouTube series Life As A Mermaid recently premiered the first episode of season 3 on Friday, July 28th with a flood of new followers.  The successful web show is a family fantasy series about an ambitious mermaid who sets out to save her kidnapped sister and prove that humans and merpeople can coexist.  This season, viewers will experience a riveting storyline that will explore how the two mermaid sisters and their human friends race against the evil Barnacle King to find five ancient relics with magical powers.  While the mermaids need the artifacts to reverse a terrible spell, the Barnacle King has much more sinister plans.

The series was created by Columbia College Hollywood students via their production company, Validus. Validus is one of the more prominent and active student production companies that originated from the college.  The students that comprise the core crew of Validus are recently graduated seniors as well as current CCH students who also recruit current CCH students as actors, gaffers and various crew positions.

The Life As A Mermaid digital YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/Leylaey, has already accumulated more than 25 million views to date and currently has more than 70,000 subscribers to its series.  The show has received critical acclaim for its family-friendly programming and support of such pro-social themes as eco-awareness, tolerance and compassion.  Young viewers are encouraged to help save the oceans by showing that humans' wasteful habits can hurt mermaids; all in the context of a riveting YouTube series that has become an underground hit for teen girls.  Based on this success, this season's storylines will also reveal several surprise corporate sponsors who have just signed on to be affiliated with the series.

The series stars Taylor Huff and CCH Alumni Marcella Di Pasquale and John Berchtold.  Life As A Mermaid is produced by Validus Productions, in association with Red Varden Studios.  The production team also includes senior writers Yale Apter and Holden Weihs, producer Chad Narducci and Director and Executive Producers, Julia Alexa Miller and Zig Gauthier.

Validus Productions is a collective of young new media creators sharing a workload and knowledge base for maximum efficiency.  Together, they have produced short films, music videos and commericals.  Red Varden Studios currently produces digital, television and film content for multiple platforms, in addition to managing countless brand and talent collaborations.

For more information, please visit: www.validusproductions.com, www.redvarden.com and

https://www.columbiacollege.edu/career-and-alumni/alumni-credits.

Add yourself as a subscriber here: https://www.youtube.com/user.Leylaey

Media Contact
Stephen Herring - Career Development Director
818.401.1034
***@columbiacollege.edu
End
Source:Validus Productions
Email:***@columbiacollege.edu Email Verified
