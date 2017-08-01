News By Tag
Hit YouTube series, Life As A Mermaid Premiers Season 3 This July
The series was created by Columbia College Hollywood students via their production company, Validus. Validus is one of the more prominent and active student production companies that originated from the college. The students that comprise the core crew of Validus are recently graduated seniors as well as current CCH students who also recruit current CCH students as actors, gaffers and various crew positions.
The Life As A Mermaid digital YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/
The series stars Taylor Huff and CCH Alumni Marcella Di Pasquale and John Berchtold. Life As A Mermaid is produced by Validus Productions, in association with Red Varden Studios. The production team also includes senior writers Yale Apter and Holden Weihs, producer Chad Narducci and Director and Executive Producers, Julia Alexa Miller and Zig Gauthier.
Validus Productions is a collective of young new media creators sharing a workload and knowledge base for maximum efficiency. Together, they have produced short films, music videos and commericals. Red Varden Studios currently produces digital, television and film content for multiple platforms, in addition to managing countless brand and talent collaborations.
