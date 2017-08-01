News By Tag
Lennar's View Pointe VIP Interest List Now Forming
"Edgewood is a wonderful close-knit community and we're thrilled to be building new homes here," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "We've brought some of our best floorplans to View Pointe, which pairs wonderfully with the beautiful and quaint setting."
View Pointe will offer five unique floorplans for home shoppers to choose from, with sizes ranging approximately between 2,494 to 3,264 square feet. Within this collection is Lennar Seattle's wildly popular Bainbridge plan, one of Lennar's innovative Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® designs. It includes an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program also adds tremendous value to every home at View Pointe through a high level of standard features. This community marks the second active Lennar community in Edgewood. Northwood Estates, which opened in late April has been very well-received. With only up to 38 homesites, this community is selling quickly. Model homes and the Welcome Home Center for both communities can be found at Northwood Estates and is open 7 days a week. That Welcome Home Center is located at 9705 24th St East.
The city of Edgewood is less than nine square miles large and is home to almost 10,000 residents. With a strong sense of community, the city proudly boasts a downtown corridor with neighborhood restaurants, locally-owned salons, a full-size grocery store, banking, coffee shops and more. Plus, with multiple parks and trails it's easy for residents to get outdoors and take advantage of the city's stunning Mt. Rainier views.
For more information or new homes for sale across the Greater Pugent Sound, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
