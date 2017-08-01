News By Tag
A Peabody Properties' Managed Community, Gardner's The Loft at 30 Pine Earns Excellence Award
Property is chosen by National Apartment Association as 2017 Excellence Award Recipient.
Susan Gustin, Creative Director/Public Relations with Peabody Properties, accepted the award on behalf of the firm at a June awards ceremony, held at the NAA Education Conference & Exposition in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Lofts at 30 Pine is in the heart of historic Gardner and offers 55 one-, two- and three-bedroom contemporary apartment homes. The loft-style apartments preserve many of the industrial features of the once prominent furniture manufacturing complex, including exposed beams and columns.
The National Apartment Association is a non-profit trade association of apartment communities, owners and suppliers. These member companies are also part of NAA with their membership at the local level. Members represent the various facets of the multifamily housing industry: apartment owners, management executives, developers, builders, investors, property managers, leasing consultants, maintenance personnel, suppliers and related business professionals throughout the United States and Canada. NAA has its headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.
"We could not be prouder of the team: owner/
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 11,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 60 on the 2017 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
