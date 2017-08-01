News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Grand Park Coming Soon to Ontario – Opens for Information on Saturday, August 25
"We're so excited to bring three neighborhoods and one great masterplan to the city of Ontario," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland. "This beautiful area has plenty to offer, great school districts, convenient nearby shopping centers and access to great outdoor recreation."
Grand Park will offer three communities:
Lennar's Everything's Included® program also adds great value to this community by including a high level of features that all come as standard. Items such as solar, upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops are included without any increase in price.
An interest list for this community is now forming. Prospective homebuyers can join by visiting https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse