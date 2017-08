Grand Park Coming Soon to Ontario – Opens for Information on Saturday, August 25

Grand Park opens for information soon and brings 3 new communities to Ontario.

Media Contact

Valerie Sheets

9492830202

valerie.sheets@ lennar.com Valerie Sheets9492830202

End

-- Lennar is excited to announce a new masterplanned community coming soon to Ontario, Grand Park, which will have three distinctive communities of new homes for sale. With plans to grand open in the fall, Grand Park will open their Welcome Home Center on Saturday, August 25 and the community will launch pre-sales soon."We're so excited to bring three neighborhoods and one great masterplan to the city of Ontario," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland. "This beautiful area has plenty to offer, great school districts, convenient nearby shopping centers and access to great outdoor recreation."Grand Park will offer three communities:Eagle Rock, Sierra Peak and Pacific Crest. In total, homeshoppers will have ten distinctive floorplans to choose from, ranging between 1,676 to 2,967 square feet of living space. It will also provide residents with great amenities such as a recreation center with swimming pool and spa, dog park, splash park, picnic area, playground and so much more!Lennar's Everything's Included® program also adds great value to this community by including a high level of features that all come as standard. Items such as solar, upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops are included without any increase in price.An interest list for this community is now forming. Prospective homebuyers can join by visiting https://www.lennar.com/ new-homes/california/ inland-empire... With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.