US Infection Prevention Device Getting Global Attention

AUVS Signs Deal with Hytech Ireland for UK Distribution of Infection Prevention Device

The UV Box Disinfects 99.9% of contaminants in less than 60 seconds

Contact

Dave Rector

***@mrcmedical.net Dave Rector

End

--(AUVS) andhave reached an exclusive agreement for the distribution of AUVS' highly regarded KR615 Countertop UV Disinfection Device—commonly known as– across the UK. The announcement comes less than a month after AUVS announced a similar agreement that named Safety Net, llc. as its exclusive distributor in the US, Canada and South America.The UV Box was developed specifically to target the mobile medical and non-medical devices that are known agents of cross-contamination and which threaten clinicians, patients, families and visitors with debilitating and deadly Hospital Associated Infections (HAIs). These devices—including cell phones, tablets, stethoscopes, glucometers, blood pressure cuffs and personal items from eye glasses to car keys—are not effectively treated by traditional and high-tech disinfection processes due to their frequent handling and mobile nature.The UV Box has been independently proven in an FDA consulting lab to disinfect 99.9% of the most difficult to treat contaminants, including C. diff spores and MRSA, in less than 60 seconds. Since its introduction in Healthcare, a number of other industries have expressed an interest in AUVS' technology leading to inroads in the Food Processing and Foodservice industries, as well as Law Enforcement and Municipal Government among others.Hytech founder Rodney Cadden, a microbiologist with 25 years' experience in the food, beverage, diary and pharmaceutical industries, sees The UV Box as being consistent with his company's mission to evaluate and provide proven disinfection technologies to both medical and non-medical industries across the UK."Our testing of The UV Box confirmed the results found in the US tests, so we feel strongly that this is the right UV technology to address the cross-contamination problem presented by mobile devices," says Cadden.According to AUVS President Jim Psihas, Cadden's perspective confirmed the decision to partner with Hytech."The fact that Hytech was looking for proven solutions, not just an addition to a product line, spoke to our need to have patners who are truly committed to solving this problem," said Psihas. "For AUVS, alleviating suffering, protecting people and ensuring the financial health of our customers is a mission: Hytech is of the same mind."Under terms of the agreement, AUVS will manufacture and support The UV Box, while Hytech will provide sales, consulting and service across the UK.Since being introduced in the US during the second half of 2016, more than 100 hospitals including a number of US health care leaders, have already integrate The UV Box into their Infection Prevention and Staff Safety Protocols, or committed to do so, according to Psihas.Psihas says the success of The UV Box is attributable to several, integrated factors including:– The UV Box's 99.9% kill rate on C. diff spores and MRSA is confirmed by an independent FDA consulting lab.– There is no learning curve: complete training takes about the same time needed to complete a single disinfection cycle – 60 seconds!– Since all UV energy is contained, The UV Box can be used throughout the hospital including in occupied patient rooms, the OR, ICU and Emergency Departments, as well as in public areas.– The UV Box uses no consumables and creates no waste, saving money and reducing the environmental impact as compared with purchasing and disposing of tens of thousands of germicidal wipes.– The UV Box will not harm expensive medical devices, particularly those with LCD screens, the way bleach-based wipes can.– The UV Box has been shown to pay for itself in a matter of months based on reduced use of germicidal wipes and disposable devices.Advanced Ultra-Violet Systems, LLC. (AUVS) was established to leverage the significant benefits of UV in infection prevention. Working with patented technologies, the company's mission is to provide medical facilities, Emergency Medical Service providers and other device companies with affordable solutions to successfully combat the spread of Hospital Associated and Surgical Site Infections (HAIs and SSIs) in and outside the hospital. The KR615 Countertop UV Disinfection Device (The UV Box) is the company's flagship product. The UV Box is designed for use throughout hospitals and EMS environments, as well as in other industries where infection prevention is a vital concern.Hytech Ireland was formed in June 2016 to control HAI's in Irish private and public health systems as well as cross-contamination in other industries. Working with decontamination technology companies in Europe and the US, Hytech offers peer review and recommendations on the use of the different technologies for air, room and device disinfection. Hytech offers both passive and reactive technologies, along with a full team to validate the efficacy of the technology.• Smart Phones• All Size Tablets• Stethoscopes• Blood Pressure Cuffs• Nurse Calls• Call Cords• TV Remote Controls• Pillow Speakers• EKG Wires• Laryngoscope Handles• Blood Glucose Meters• Electric Thermometers• Oximeter Sensors• Vacuum Regulators• Ultrasound Transducers• Keys• Eye Glasses• ShoesMedia Contact: Dave Rector(201) 406-9471daver@mrcmedical.net+353 (0)86 3828054info@rconsultancy.iewww.hytech.ie716-525-2127sales@advanceduvsystems.com