State of the Art Multi-Media Tai Chi Book Changes People's Lives-100s of graphics, 150 videos

This unique state-of-the-art multi-media instructional book is from a renowned global expert on ancient mind-body practices who has taught them in many of the world's largest health institutions and corporations. His book and DVD have changed people's lives worldwide, and his approach to these ancient arts is a very modern, user-friendly, science based approach to these proven ancient tools.Hailed by top experts and readers alike, this quirky titled book, "The Complete Idiot's to T'ai Chi & Qigong" (4th edition), is a master-piece in multi-media instruction. Team USA Senior Coach, Michael Steward, Sr., wrote, "Visionary! All you needed to change your life. I have taught Tai Chi for over 2 decades, yet have read this book 7 times and get something new from it each time."US Tai Chi Grand Champion, Hong Yijao, wrote that this book "takes the best parts of tai chi and explains complex Chinese concepts in easy to get ways using western culture."Then there are the book's readers whose lives have been profoundly changed, people like military veteran, Dave Long wrote: "Living an extremely unhealthy life style & taking numerous medications for arthritis, depression, and pain . . . then one day while browsing in the library I discovered a book, The Complete Idiot's Guide to T'ai Chi and QiGong. I was so impressed ... Now that I am practicing T'ai Chi and QiGong daily I am off most of my medications. People keep telling me I look "different" and that I look happy. Well, I am happy and I feel great! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!Or tai chi instructor, J.L. Balis, who wrote:"I feel Bill Douglas is to be commended for writing such a brilliant instructional guide. I am a Tai Chi Instructor, and find the contents a constant source inspiration and benefit for myself and for my students ... I use it for as a study guide, and my students call it their Tai Chi & Qigong bible. Their comments include:"Bill Douglas' writing style makes each topic easy tounderstand, with excellent illustrations, helpfulinformation, outstanding tips and wonderful anecdotes."Yes, this book is perfect for all learning levels from beginners through advanced. However, it can be an excellent resource for instructors. For we too, keep a beginner's mind remaining dynamic in our learning and sharing in the evolving systemof Tai Chi and Qigong."-- J.L. Balis, Tai Chi InstructorAUTHOR, Bill Douglas, has had a 40 year journey traveling the planet and learning from many of the world's top experts in the field, while writing 4 editions of a globally published Tai Chi and Qigong book, which took his teaching into the halls of many of the world's largest health institutions, and some of the largest corporations.He has learned how to present these ancient proven mind-body practices and sciences of Tai Chi and Qigong in a uniquely modern way that resonates, and is effective and applicable to our modern fast paced lives.His corporate presentations have received rave reviews (see below), but "The Complete Idiot's Guide to T'ai Chi & Qigong" author, whose acclaimed book has a chapter on Tai Chi for corporate wellness, also lists medical research on Tai Chi in his book, explaining why Tai Chi should be part of modern healthcare. Bill Douglas also teaches Tai Chi Meditation through a state university hospital and medical center for people dealing with many major chronic health challenges, who have seen rather amazing results.At one point author, Bill Douglas, partnered with a major international health industry to create a Tai Chi Meditation DVD which was provided to patients by physicians all across the United States.CORPORATE FEEDBACK:Bill,Thank you so much for coming to Quintiles today... the glowing comments I have rec'd should make you feel great!! I'm not sure the last time I was involved in a project that received this much positive feedback so fast.Thanks,Molly, Quintiles, Inc.Comments Received:"I can't believe the difference a one hourpresentation class could make.""I thought the Tai Chi class today was very relaxing and refreshing. My whole body felt light and tingly afterwards, and my mind got a much needed break from the fast-paced environment at work.~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~"I really enjoyed today's Tai Chi/Qigong class. I came to class with a headache that had lasted a couple of days. After class the headache was gone and I felt relaxed and refreshed."~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~"I wanted to thank you for arranging for Bill Douglas to present the Stress Relief workshop using Tai Chi & Qigong. I can't believe the difference a one hour presentation class could make. I noticed I actually felt lighter when I was walking and it felt like I could actually feel my joints moving.I know this sounds strange but since I've had my hip and knee problems I never feel my joints moving when I walk. I also noticed I could feel my shoulders start to tense up because they've been in that position for so long but at least now I was aware of it and could let them relax again.I was able to breathe in more deeply than I have been able to do for months because of my allergy induced asthma. I swear during the breathing exercises I could actually feel my lungs open up and I feel more alert and not as tired as I was starting the day."