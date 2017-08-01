 
August 2017





Jeremy Gutierrez Looks At Energy Savings - By The Numbers

 
HOUSTON - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you decided that it is time to cut costs in your place of residence or business? In many cases, that expensive monthly energy bill can be your best bet. If you think you have to just accept whatever the energy companies tell you to pay, then you haven't looked into an energy auction with Jeremy Gutierrez. He will have the electric and gas companies bid against each other to win your business, helping to lower your rates in the process. Then, you can work on putting more energy efficient practices into play.

• You can save about $85 a year when you turn your thermostat up by one degree over 78.

• Just by hitting "shut down" instead of "stand by" on your computer, you can save $105 each year.

• Simply making sure to turn off lights can rescue $45 a year in saved energy.

If you are used to paying an expensive energy bill, with no questions asked, it is time to change the way you think about things. Jeremy Gutierrez can set up an energy auction, where electric and gas companies bid for your account. Think of what you could do with the extra savings from your energy bill! Contact Jeremy Gutierrez, today, and ask any questions that you have.

For more information visit http://www.ienergyna.com.
Source:Jeremy Gutierrez
