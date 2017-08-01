News By Tag
Jeremy Gutierrez Looks At Energy Savings - By The Numbers
• You can save about $85 a year when you turn your thermostat up by one degree over 78.
• Just by hitting "shut down" instead of "stand by" on your computer, you can save $105 each year.
• Simply making sure to turn off lights can rescue $45 a year in saved energy.
If you are used to paying an expensive energy bill, with no questions asked, it is time to change the way you think about things. Jeremy Gutierrez can set up an energy auction, where electric and gas companies bid for your account. Think of what you could do with the extra savings from your energy bill! Contact Jeremy Gutierrez, today, and ask any questions that you have.
For more information visit http://www.ienergyna.com.
