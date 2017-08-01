News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Variti International GmbH launched in Europe
Cloud Cyber Security provider appoints Christian Sauer as Operational Director Europe
Variti International https://variti.com has developed a highly efficient cyber security solution using its innovative Active Bot ProtectionTM technology, a set of highly optimized algorithms that analyze and classify traffic in real-time. Variti detects and blocks malicious bots in real-time from the first request of a cyber attack. It continues to block the malicious bots while allowing the customer's Internet resources to continue to be used by legitimate users. Unlike other vendors, Variti offers highly effective protection against DDoS attacks without impairing access to the customer's Internet resources at all time.
"We have addressed the issue of DDoS attacks from a whole new perspective by placing the business processes of our customers at the forefront," said Christian Sauer. "Each blocked user and every elapsed second of a blocked network leads to unacceptable productivity losses for a customer. It was therefore essential for us to remove the disadvantages of existing protection methods and to provide DDoS protection that not only blocks the attack but maintains network operation during a cyber attack from the very first malicious bot request".
Variti's cloud service solutions ensure the availability of customer websites and Internet services and eliminate the daily risk of cyber attacks. Variti's Active Bot ProtectionTM technology is an innovative, real-time solution against all types of automated attacks on a global scale. Sauer added that "Internet resources are a precious asset and current protection solutions are not effective against intelligent threats because of the difficulty in detecting them."
Media Contact
Christian Sauer
+49 89 21541670
christian.sauer@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse