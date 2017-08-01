Variti International GmbH launched in Europe

Cloud Cyber Security provider appoints Christian Sauer as Operational Director Europe

Media Contact

Christian Sauer

+49 89 21541670

christian.sauer@ variti.com Christian Sauer+49 89 21541670

End

-- Variti International GmbH a leading provider of innovative cloud-based cyber security solutions, has successfully launched its operations in Europe. To lead Variti's European expansion, Variti has appointed industry executive Christian Sauer as its Operational Director Europe. In addition to focusing on sales and business development, Mr. Sauer will lead efforts to build strategic partnerships with key ISPs and cloud service providers to deliver end-user programs.Variti International https://variti.com has developed a highly efficient cyber security solution using its innovative Active Bot Protectiontechnology, a set of highly optimized algorithms that analyze and classify traffic in real-time. Variti detects and blocks malicious bots in real-time from the first request of a cyber attack. It continues to block the malicious bots while allowing the customer's Internet resources to continue to be used by legitimate users. Unlike other vendors, Variti offers highly effective protection against DDoS attacks without impairing access to the customer's Internet resources at all time."We have addressed the issue of DDoS attacks from a whole new perspective by placing the business processes of our customers at the forefront," said Christian Sauer. "Each blocked user and every elapsed second of a blocked network leads to unacceptable productivity losses for a customer. It was therefore essential for us to remove the disadvantages of existing protection methods and to provide DDoS protection that not only blocks the attack but maintains network operation during a cyber attack from the very first malicious bot request".Variti's cloud service solutions ensure the availability of customer websites and Internet services and eliminate the daily risk of cyber attacks. Variti's Active Bot Protectiontechnology is an innovative, real-time solution against all types of automated attacks on a global scale. Sauer added that "Internet resources are a precious asset and current protection solutions are not effective against intelligent threats because of the difficulty in detecting them."