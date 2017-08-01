 
News By Tag
* Cyber Security
* Anti-ddos
* Bots
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Luzern
  luzern
  Switzerland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321

Variti International GmbH launched in Europe

Cloud Cyber Security provider appoints Christian Sauer as Operational Director Europe
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cyber Security
Anti-ddos
Bots

Industry:
Security

Location:
Luzern - luzern - Switzerland

Subject:
Companies

LUZERN, Switzerland - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Variti International GmbH a leading provider of innovative cloud-based cyber security solutions, has successfully launched its operations in Europe. To lead Variti's European expansion, Variti has appointed industry executive Christian Sauer as its Operational Director Europe. In addition to focusing on sales and business development, Mr. Sauer will lead efforts to build strategic partnerships with key ISPs and cloud service providers to deliver end-user programs.

Variti International https://variti.com has developed a highly efficient cyber security solution using its innovative Active Bot ProtectionTM technology, a set of highly optimized algorithms that analyze and classify traffic in real-time. Variti detects and blocks malicious bots in real-time from the first request of a cyber attack. It continues to block the malicious bots while allowing the customer's Internet resources to continue to be used by legitimate users. Unlike other vendors, Variti offers highly effective protection against DDoS attacks without impairing access to the customer's Internet resources at all time.

"We have addressed the issue of DDoS attacks from a whole new perspective by placing the business processes of our customers at the forefront," said Christian Sauer. "Each blocked user and every elapsed second of a blocked network leads to unacceptable productivity losses for a customer. It was therefore essential for us to remove the disadvantages of existing protection methods and to provide DDoS protection that not only blocks the attack but maintains network operation during a cyber attack from the very first malicious bot request".

Variti's cloud service solutions ensure the availability of customer websites and Internet services and eliminate the daily risk of cyber attacks. Variti's Active Bot ProtectionTM technology is an innovative, real-time solution against all types of automated attacks on a global scale. Sauer added that "Internet resources are a precious asset and current protection solutions are not effective against intelligent threats because of the difficulty in detecting them."

Media Contact
Christian Sauer
+49 89 21541670
christian.sauer@variti.com
End
Source:
Email:***@variti.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share