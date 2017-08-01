News By Tag
Kelley Kronenberg Welcomes Attorney Ian T. Whitney to its Chicago Office
As part of his practice, Mr. Whitney assists in handling matters related to Construction, Retail and Commercial Litigation, as well as Product Liability, General Liability and Workers' Compensation.
Prior to joining Kelley Kronenberg, he worked as an Associate at a regional law firm in Illinois where he handled Workers' Compensation defense, insurance coverage analysis, subrogation evaluation, and attorney auditing/oversight. Throughout his legal career, he has represented more than twenty international insurers, corporations, and manufacturers in appellate and administrative litigation.
Mr. Whitney earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics and Finance from Bentley University in Massachusetts. He received his Juris Doctor Degree from The John Marshall School of Law, where he was a Board Member of the Middle Eastern Law Student Association. While attending law school, he also worked as a Clerk for the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
He is admitted to practice law in Illinois.
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 120 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 10 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
