Financial modeling could not be simplified further. Years of experience tutoring financial modeling to MBAs and financial professionals has been boiled into a new book titled 'Modeling Leveraged Buyouts – Simplified!' by GraduateTutor.com

Modeling Leveraged Buyouts: Financial Modeling Simplified

End

--Senith Mathews from GraduateTutor.com has just released a new book titled 'Modeling Leveraged Buyouts – Simplified!'. Years of experience tutoring financial modeling to MBAs and financial professionals has been boiled into this book.This book is unique because it jumps right into the mecanics of building a financial model. This book does not cover theory or history of LBOs like most books on leveraged buyouts. It provides you a live model and walks you through each section step by step.This book 'Modeling Leveraged Buyouts – Simplified!' is for MBA, CFA or undergraduate finance students interested in understanding and modeling leveraged buyouts ('LBO'). This book is also helpful for financial executives and others interested in understanding and modeling LBOs. It is a wonderful resource for students or professionals interviewing for jobs in the private equity, investment banking or hedge fund industry because it will teach you how to build a basic LBO model in 1-2 hours.This book requires you to adopt a hands-on boot camp attitude as you read this book to maximize your learning from this book. You should be confident of building a LBO model on your own in 1-2 hours after working through this book. You should read this book at least twice to master modeling leveraged buyouts.Your first read is meant to give you a quick overview of the entire process. Your second read is where you build your model from scratch.