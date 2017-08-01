 
Warm Wales accredited as a living wage employer

Margam based, energy efficiency company, Warm Wales Ltd. have announced that they have been accredited as a Living Wage Employer by the Living Wage foundation.
 
PORT TALBOT, Wales - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The real living wage is independently-calculated each year based on what employees and their families need to live, and applies to all workers over 18. Those employers accredited by the foundation choose to pay the real living wage on a voluntary basis. This real living wage can be the difference between the government minimum and actually earning enough to afford the things you need to live.

Jonathan Cosson from Warm Wales commented "paying a wage that is enough to live on is good for the individual and their families but is also good for the business. Our employees are motivated and work hard, and it is only right that they are rewarded with a real living wage. We are proud to be accredited and would urge other employers to do the same."

These business benefits of paying the living wage were also reflected in an independent study of living wage employers in London.  The study found that more than 80% of employers believed the real living wage had enhanced the quality of the work of their staff, whilst two thirds of employers reported a significant impact on recruitment and retention.

The Living Wage Foundation are at the heart of the business community and campaign for the simple idea that a hard day's work deserves a fair day's pay. The number of employers choosing to pay real living wage exceeds 3,000 and includes some of the UK's most respected employers. The current list includes Aviva, Nationwide, Nestle, KPMG, and Burberry.

To find out more about Warm Wales visit www.warmwales.org.uk, to find out about the real living wage visit  https://www.livingwage.org.uk/

