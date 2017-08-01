News By Tag
STRIVE Names David Melendez National Vice President of Communications & Development
Experienced Nonprofit Fundraising Leader to Support National Growth Plan
As STRIVE advances its Vision 2020 plan to double its impact across the country, Mr. Melendez will play a critical role in helping the organization meet its national growth goals in the coming years.
"We are thrilled that David has joined our team," said Phil Weinberg, STRIVE's President and CEO. "As STRIVE continues to build the nation's leading network of organizations committed to creating economic opportunity and mobility through the power of employment, David brings proven leadership, a passion for STRIVE's mission, and fundraising expertise in a diverse range of organizations."
Mr. Melendez is an accomplished fundraising leader who joins STRIVE having held senior positions at universities, foundations, and community-based organizations. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Development & Marketing for the Union Rescue Mission in Los Angeles, the nation's largest private mission serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness. His higher education experience includes senior fundraising roles at UCLA, Pepperdine University and the California State system.
"STRIVE is a pioneer nationally in helping individuals overcome poverty by developing the skills and behaviors that will help them succeed in work and in life," said Mr. Melendez. "I am excited to help the outstanding organization fulfill its ambitious growth plans for the future."
Founded in 1984, STRIVE's evidence-based services have helped over 70,000 individuals prepare for employment. STRIVE implements employment programs nationally geared toward adults, youth as well as those involved in the justice system.
Mr. Melendez is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University and the Executive Education Program at the Center for Social Innovation at Stanford University.
To conduct this national search, STRIVE partnered with Koya Leadership Partners, a leading executive search firm that works exclusively with nonprofit clients.
To learn more about STRIVE, go to http://www.striveinternational.org
Media Contact
Zoe Costanzo, STRIVE International
zcostanzo@striveinternational.org
