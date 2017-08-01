 
News By Tag
* Job Training
* Workforce Development
* Economic Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321

STRIVE Names David Melendez National Vice President of Communications & Development

Experienced Nonprofit Fundraising Leader to Support National Growth Plan
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Job Training
* Workforce Development
* Economic Security

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- STRIVE International, a leading national workforce development agency headquartered in New York City, has appointed David Melendez as National Vice President of Communications & Development, following a national search.

As STRIVE advances its Vision 2020 plan to double its impact across the country, Mr. Melendez will play a critical role in helping the organization meet its national growth goals in the coming years.

"We are thrilled that David has joined our team," said Phil Weinberg, STRIVE's President and CEO. "As STRIVE continues to build the nation's leading network of organizations committed to creating economic opportunity and mobility through the power of employment, David brings proven leadership, a passion for STRIVE's mission, and fundraising expertise in a diverse range of organizations."

Mr. Melendez is an accomplished fundraising leader who joins STRIVE having held senior positions at universities, foundations, and community-based organizations. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Development & Marketing for the Union Rescue Mission in Los Angeles, the nation's largest private mission serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness. His higher education experience includes senior fundraising roles at UCLA, Pepperdine University and the California State system.

"STRIVE is a pioneer nationally in helping individuals overcome poverty by developing the skills and behaviors that will help them succeed in work and in life," said Mr. Melendez. "I am excited to help the outstanding organization fulfill its ambitious growth plans for the future."

Founded in 1984, STRIVE's evidence-based services have helped over 70,000 individuals prepare for employment. STRIVE implements employment programs nationally geared toward adults, youth as well as those involved in the justice system.

Mr. Melendez is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University and the Executive Education Program at the Center for Social Innovation at Stanford University.

To conduct this national search, STRIVE partnered with Koya Leadership Partners, a leading executive search firm that works exclusively with nonprofit clients.

To learn more about STRIVE, go to http://www.striveinternational.org

Media Contact
Zoe Costanzo, STRIVE International
zcostanzo@striveinternational.org
End
Source:STRIVE International
Email:***@striveinternational.org Email Verified
Tags:Job Training, Workforce Development, Economic Security
Industry:Non-profit
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share