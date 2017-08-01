Make a Back to School Statement with US-Made Nickel Free Belts

Belts are big this year, add in the current craze for US-made products, and you've got a great start on your back-to-school style!

-- Fashion blogs are telling us that belts are the key to pulling together a trendy outfit for back-to-school. If nickel allergy is a problem, then your solution is at your fingertips.has been adding tons of new styles in belts, mostly handmade in the USA! These real leather belts not only look great, but also are really comfortable and durable.All NoNickel belts are guaranteed for life to never test positive for nickel -- a good thing because an itchy belly rash is the last thing you want to take back to school."Outfit of the Day" ideas start with pairing boyfriend jeans and the– school-bound fashionistas know that chocolate brown is a hit color for fall, so this style statement will trend on several levels. A flowy dress needs that little cinch with a pop at the waist –NoNickel'sprovide the perfect answer. These slim belts are fashioned from top grain leather, delivering subtle sheen for a dressier effect. The nickel free circular buckles look fantastic with vintage-inspired gauzy dresses and tunics! These made-in-USA belts will add to your fashion cred!Guys heading back to school want the best in comfort and style. The uber-popular tan belt seems to be the top choice. Luckily, NoNickel has a few choices in tan!is a great pick, coming with a high-tech carbon fiber buckle. The color combination of tan and carbon, the durability of the handcrafted full grain leather strap, and the fact that it is metal free all add up to making this the perfect belt. We think it looks amazing with dark distressed jeans and a plaid shirt; echoing another fashion trend this year – the Americana look! Other tan belts to check out include Stone Mountain Brown Belt, Rocky River Brown Belt, and the soon-to-be-introduced Silver Square Tan Belt (look for it in late August!).If you're a parent looking for younger kids' styles, NoNickel has you covered! The newly releasedis USA-made of genuine full grain leather. The nickel free buckles are hand sewn to the straps, ensuring there is no additional metal that would ever create a concern. These belts are quite possibly the most comfortable belts your child has ever worn; the leather is so soft and supple. With no concern about nickel allergy rash, these can be everyday belts throughout the school year!