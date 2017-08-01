News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MyDiaby Watch – The first connected smartwatch for painless glucose monitoring
MyDiaby Watch™: the needle-free revolution for diabetics is arrived! MyDiaby Watch is the first ever connected smartwatch that painlessly monitors glucose levels without taking blood or using micro-needles.
MyDiaby Watch™ can continuously monitor your blood sugar levels through your skin. Now you are free from finger pricking or glucose sensors inserted under the skin. Discover the new non-invasive glucose monitor that helps you take control of your life.
Now you can monitor your glucose levels anytime, anywhere. Are you driving, doing sport, sleeping or anything else? Now MyDiaby Watch™ will monitor blood glucose levels to avoid dangerous situations.
Despite these risks, studies show that 72% of people on treatment do not monitor their diabetes enough and do not measure their blood glucose levels as many times as necessary. Pain, lack of time, difficulties of understanding are as much brake to a good monitoring of the blood sugar.
Your support is the key to project's success. Your funds will go to the production tooling necessary to manufacture the small MyDiaby Sensors™ and final FDA/CE medical certification;
We have an ambitious dream and ask for your support in improving blood glucose monitoring health services for people and their families. Everything is ready for MyDiaby Watch™ to be launched but we need your help to produce the small MyDiaby Sensors™. After you pledge, you can continue to support this project by spreading the word to anyone who shares our target.
MyDiaby Watch™ is a revolutionary medical device developed and produced by Genetic Healthcare Group S.A.
MyDiaby Watch™ is a technology-driven global division built on entrepreneurial innovation, integrity and teamwork. Our dynamic and visionary team includes scientists, engineers and designers with proven experiences in wearable sensors, nanotechnology, thermoelectric technology and device design.
Genetic Healthcare Group S.A.
MyDiaby Watch Division
Cours de Rive 5
1204 Genève
Switzerland
E-mail: info@mydiaby.com
Website: http://www.mydiaby.com
Media Contact
Anthony Rothschild Brusset
+39 02 87 199 250
***@mydiaby.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse