"The Survivor" Announced As A Finalist In The Festigious International Film Festival

Saga Flight Entertainment is thrilled at the positive reception

fest

Contact

Steinbronn + Co

***@steinbronnandco.com Steinbronn + Co

End

-- Upcoming sci-fi indie short film, "The Survivor: A Tale From The Nearscape", has been recognized as a finalist in the Festigious International Film Festival. It was previously chosen as an official selection.Taking place each month, this online event evaluates films in a variety of categories, with their jury awarding the best films though private screenings. Film of the month winners will complete for the Best Of Fest Award in December.Winners will be announced on August 12. Information about the festival is available on www.festigious.com."The Survivor" is scheduled for release on August 16on www.SurvivorTheFilm.com. It has also already been chosen as a finalist for the July 2017 Top Shorts Online Film Festival.Festigious is an IMDb-qualifying monthly film festival that aims to promote indie filmmakers worldwide and to achieve gender equality in filmmaking.Saga Flight aims to foster creativity across all mediums and to develop cinematic experiences that engage viewers in an insightful, interactive way and strives to create "stories with purpose."