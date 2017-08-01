News By Tag
"The Survivor" Announced As A Finalist In The Festigious International Film Festival
Saga Flight Entertainment is thrilled at the positive reception
Taking place each month, this online event evaluates films in a variety of categories, with their jury awarding the best films though private screenings. Film of the month winners will complete for the Best Of Fest Award in December.
Winners will be announced on August 12th. Information about the festival is available on www.festigious.com.
"The Survivor" is scheduled for release on August 16th on www.SurvivorTheFilm.com. It has also already been chosen as a finalist for the July 2017 Top Shorts Online Film Festival.
About Festigious International Film Festival
Festigious is an IMDb-qualifying monthly film festival that aims to promote indie filmmakers worldwide and to achieve gender equality in filmmaking.
About Saga Flight Entertainment:
Saga Flight aims to foster creativity across all mediums and to develop cinematic experiences that engage viewers in an insightful, interactive way and strives to create "stories with purpose."
Contact
Steinbronn + Co
***@steinbronnandco.com
