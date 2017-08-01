News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Beyond Retail Appoints GENE Commerce as Ecommerce Agency
Beyond Retail, a Bournemouth-
Established in 2011, Beyond Retail encompasses three ecommerce brands visited by over 2 million people each year. Offering over 20,000 items from 50 manufacturers and brands Beyond Retail caters for customers ranging from the cost-conscious to the design-focused.
Across Beyond Retails brands, the ecommerce goals entail creating an industry standard for user experience. Blending the first class experience one would receive in a top class showroom, with the comfort, convenience and ease that users can enjoy in their own home. Beyond Retail aim to provide insightful, useful, accurate, and timely sales advice, comprehensive product information, fast convenient delivery and competitive pricing.
Beyond Retail Founder and Managing Director, Elliot Lees-Bell commented:
"Beyond Retail (http://www.beyondretail.co.uk/
GENE Commerce's Managing Director Matt Parkinson, Speaking on the new client partnership said "We love partnering with brands that share our vision for innovation and growth. We're thrilled to work with the Beyond Retail team and develop exciting ecommerce experiences for their customers."
Contact
Olivia Collins, Marketing Manager
***@gene.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse