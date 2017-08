Beyond Retail Appoints GENE Commerce as Ecommerce Agency

Leading bathroom and kitchen retailer

Olivia Collins, Marketing Manager

Olivia Collins, Marketing Manager

-- Ecommerce Agency GENE Commerce are pleased to announce new client, leading bathroom and kitchen retailer, Beyond Retail.Beyond Retail, a Bournemouth-based online retailer of bathrooms and fittings has partnered with GENE Commerce to oversee the ecommerce success of websites Only Radiators and Drench.Established in 2011, Beyond Retail encompasses three ecommerce brands visited by over 2 million people each year. Offering over 20,000 items from 50 manufacturers and brands Beyond Retail caters for customers ranging from the cost-conscious to the design-focused.Across Beyond Retails brands, the ecommerce goals entail creating an industry standard for user experience. Blending the first class experience one would receive in a top class showroom, with the comfort, convenience and ease that users can enjoy in their own home. Beyond Retail aim to provide insightful, useful, accurate, and timely sales advice, comprehensive product information, fast convenient delivery and competitive pricing.Beyond Retail Founder and Managing Director, Elliot Lees-Bell commented:"Beyond Retail ( http://www.beyondretail.co.uk/ ) are serious about becoming the go to destination for bathrooms and kitchens and together with GENE we're looking at innovative ways of reaching our audience to achieve this.".GENE Commerce's Managing Director Matt Parkinson, Speaking on the new client partnership said "We love partnering with brands that share our vision for innovation and growth. We're thrilled to work with the Beyond Retail team and develop exciting ecommerce experiences for their customers."